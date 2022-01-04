Dance Illusionist Troupe MOMIX Returns With Their Newest Creation, Alice

Known worldwide for creating multi-media works of exceptional inventiveness and astounding physical beauty, MOMIX brings its full-length theatrical spectacle Alice to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8:00 pm.

MOMIX's internationally acclaimed dancer-illusionists conjure the magical world of the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts in this stunning reimagining of Lewis Carroll's novel, Alice in Wonderland. Journey down the rabbit hole with MOMIX and the visionary choreography of Artistic Director Moses Pendleton. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in MOMIX's world is as it seems!

In addition to stage performances world-wide, MOMIX has frequently worked on special projects in film and television and was most recently seen in the premiere of a commercial for Target aired during the Golden Globes award ceremony in January 2010. The troupe has also collaborated on numerous commercials and corporate partnerships with Hanes underwear, Fiat, Mercedes Benz, MAC Cosmetics and Wal-Mart, to name a few. MOMIX has made television features that have been broadcast to 55 countries (including Russia and China) and has performed on France's public television station, Antenne 2. MOMIX has also been featured on PBS's celebrated "Dance in America" series.

The company's founder, artistic director and choreographer, Moses Pendleton, has worked with numerous acrobatics acts, films, television productions and dance companies world-wide. A former Guggenheim fellow, Pendleton started MOMIX following his solo performance at the closing ceremonies of the 1980 Olympic Games in Lake Placid.

Single tickets are priced at $65 - $35 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com.