A CHORUS LINE Begins In November At Conejo Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Conejo Players Theatre will mark the 50th anniversary of A Chorus Line with a new production of the groundbreaking musical, opening November 7, 2025, and running through November 30, 2025. Directed and choreographed by Mirian Durrie-Kirsch, this revival brings the enduring story of Broadway dancers’ hopes and heartbreaks to life for the Conejo Valley community.

“After 50 years, A Chorus Line is still so relative to the journey of an artist,” said Durrie-Kirsch. “I am honored to be directing and choreographing this pivotal piece that has meant so much to me and many others through the decades.” She added that while she intends to honor the show’s original choreography, she also looks forward to bringing her own creative interpretation to the work. “The ambitious, hardworking cast that is part of this project blows me away daily. None of it can be accomplished without the talent, dedication, and behind-the-scenes magic of our production crew.”

About the Production

The musical unfolds through intimate monologues and high-energy numbers as a group of Broadway dancers audition for a coveted spot in a new production. Through their stories—spanning love, identity, rejection, and resilience—A Chorus Line captures both the struggle and joy of pursuing a life in the arts.

Opening night on November 7 will feature a red-carpet celebration and a post-show champagne reception with the cast and crew. Performances will continue for four weekends, with evening shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM, a special Thursday performance on November 13 at 8:00 PM, and an additional Saturday matinee on November 22 at 2:00 PM.

The creative team includes Producer Devery Holmes, Director and Choreographer Mirian Durrie-Kirsch, Music Director John Gaston, Co-Music Director Michael S. Robinson, Assistant Choreographer Ali Norman, Set Designer Rick Steinberg, and Public Relations Coordinator Ritchie Filippi.

Cast

The production will feature alternating casts across its four-week engagement.

In Weeks 1 and 3 (November 7–9 and November 21–23), the company includes Danielle Bremberg-Reyes as Cassie, Melissa Higashi as Sheila, Paige Lenox Pensivy as Val, Paislee Estrada as Diana, Whitney Grubb as Judy, Alison Norman as Kristine, Lauren Brown as Maggie, Julia Marley as Bebe, Emma Busby as Connie, Tanner Redman as Zach, Tyler Lopez as Larry, Brendan Lynch as Mike, Christopher Smith as Richie, Benjamin Mitnick as Don, Austyn Lee Smith as Paul, Ben Muley as Mark, Max Oliver as Greg, Griffin Giboney as Bobby, and Michael S. Robinson as Al.

In Weeks 2 and 4 (November 13–16 and November 28–30), the cast features Taylor Foster as Cassie, Susan Taylor as Sheila, Jillian Stern as Val, Melina Ortega as Diana, Whitney Grubb as Judy, Paxton Highway as Kristine, Randi Saxer Redman as Maggie, Mandi Mayling as Bebe, Emma Busby as Connie, Tanner Redman as Zach, Tyler Lopez as Larry, Brendan Lynch as Mike, Christopher Smith as Richie, Jacob Zukowski as Don, Austyn Lee Smith as Paul, Ben Muley as Mark, Max Oliver as Greg, Griffin Giboney as Bobby, and Michael S. Robinson as Al.

Ticket Information

Performances run November 7–30, 2025 at Conejo Players Theatre, located in Thousand Oaks, California. Tickets range from $22–$30, with special pricing for preview and relaxed performances.