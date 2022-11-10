Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Women's Resource Center's Wonder Women Collective Series Continues With 'Helping Others to Activate Access to Social Capital'

All proceeds from the Collective support the programs and services of the Women's Resource Center.

Nov. 10, 2022  
The Women's Resource Center (WRC) continues its Wonder Women Collective series with "Helping Others to Activate Access to Social Capital" featuring TEDx speaker and CEO of Results 1st, Robyn Faucy, December 1, 5-8 p.m., at The Grove, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Tickets are $50 and include an interactive program, appetizers, and drinks. All proceeds from the Collective support the programs and services of the Women's Resource Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit mywrc.org/wwc22.

"So often the burden to develop social capital is placed on the person who lacks this vital resource. What if we worked together to help others activate their access to social capital?" says Faucy.

"Robyn will help us understand the value of our own social capital, how we use it, and provide actionable approaches we can take to help others increase their social capital," says Anne Carter, Women's Resource Center's Development and Communications Manager.

Carter says that the organization launched the Collective 2020 during the pandemic when in-person events were not possible. While the initial concept was created as an adaptation to our traditional fundraiser, the Collective has grown exponentially. The Collective aims to create an inclusive space for women to connect, engage and learn. She adds that "the Women's Resource Center has always been a great connecter for women in our community. The Collective expands on that mission by providing a space for women to come together to share experiences, exchange information, and make career-changing connections." WRC's goal with the Collective is to create an environment where individuals can not only support a good cause but provide an opportunity to learn, grow and make connections in our community.

"We continue to reinvent the way we present our fundraising events where we are delivering on our mission as part of the event," says Ashley Brown, WRC's President, and CEO. "After the launch of the Collective, it felt like we were on to something. We continue to move away from the traditional luncheon/gala format and are embracing an interactive concept-one in which participants can easily connect and engage. We create spaces where women can come together to share ideas and concerns-and a place where they can find encouragement and learn from one another." She adds that the diverse mix of participants makes these sessions invaluable. "Our groups are comprised of donors, community members, WRC clients, and staff," Brown says. "We're breaking down barriers and sharing our message in a new way."




