Visual and Performing Arts Summer Classes for Kids and Teens Announced at University Area CDC

Heading into its twenty-first year, ProdigyÂ® Cultural Arts, a University Area CDC (Community Development Corporation) year-long program, pairs children ages six to 18 with professional artist mentors in the field.

The goal is to tailor their free programming to precisely what kids want to do. ProdigyÂ® members visited children in the community and asked what would interest them in attending a summer or after-school program. A group of teens responded that they wanted to create music.

The ProdigyÂ® team put on their thinking caps and transformed a room, an office generously donated by a staff member, and created a music production studio.

"We huddled up and said, 'we need to build a production studio, but how do you do that?' Google was our friend," said Sarah Combs, University Area CDC executive director. "We figured out how to build a music studio. What was so amazing about that class was that we got the teens involved because it was something that they were interested in. That's why our classes change every year. We are doing what the kids want to see."

One year doesn't look like the next year because The ProdigyÂ® team listens to what the kids say and designs their programming around their requests.

"We want to make it fun to come to class."

Examples of classes offered include music production, comedy improv, guitar, coding, culinary arts, visual arts, STEM, and more.

"We use visual and performing arts to help young people develop life skills like communication, leadership, problem-solving, anger management, and goal-setting," she said. "The idea is that through art, young people begin to build confidence and learn how to showcase their skills and develop life-long positive habits for success in the future."

Through ProdigyÂ® Moves, two fully outfitted vans bring teachers directly to the kids in underserved communities through 10 counties in west-central Florida. They've partnered with local churches and service-oriented organizations to bring ProdigyÂ® classes to those unable to come to the center.

Not only do young people enjoy the program, but now, it attracts those young-at-heart.

"One of the beautiful things about ProdigyÂ® is recently we've had seniors request our program. One of our favorite and most requested classes is our seniors' line-dancing class."

Sarah looks forward to discovering what other creative challenges the kids will put before the ProdigyÂ® team.

"We're flexible. We ask how we can be a program that changes with the youth and what's happening in the world - being adaptable, being nimble, and somewhat flexible to change. That's why our program has been so strong. We tailor it to the youth and make sure it stays relevant to the topics they are interested in. We truly offer something for everyone. Every kid is different. Some may be interested in art. Others art or dance. Whatever that is for you, you'll find it here at ProdigyÂ®."

Most summer classes last six to eight weeks. Students may continue taking ProdigyÂ® courses in the Fall without re-registering. No fee is required to attend ProdigyÂ® classes in the summer or the Fall. Classes are filled first-come, first-serve. Registration is available online at uacdc.org/prodigyregistration. Anyone requesting a ProdigyÂ® Moves program for their area should visit uacdc.org/prodigymoves or call 813-558-5212.