ThinkTank Theatre Opens THE GIVER Tonight

ThinkTank Theatre opens its production of 'THE GIVER' at Stageworks on Friday, November 19th. The play was adapted by Eric Coble and based on the Newbery Award Winning novel of the same name written by Lois Lowry in 1993. 'THE GIVER' will perform in rep with TampaRep's production of 'THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME', which opens November 26th. The two shows will share a set, five actors, and one stage manager between both productions.

Evening performances for both shows are scheduled for 7:30pm with matinee performances at 3:00pm. There is a special Thursday evening show of 'THE GIVER' added on 12/2 at 7:30pm, in addition to Relaxed Performances for each show: Saturday November 20th at 3:00pm for 'THE GIVER' and Saturday, November 27th @ 3:00pm for 'THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME.' For Relaxed Performances, various elements are adjusted to ensure that audience members with sensory based sensitivities can enjoy the production. Language will also be tailored to make the environment more suitable for any younger audience members who might be in attendance with their families. Relaxed performances are open to everyone and are especially crafted to enhance the show-going experience for members of the special needs community, families with children under the age of 8, and any theatre goer who might enjoy a more relaxed show experience.

ThinkTank's production of 'THE GIVER' is directed by the company's artistic director Georgia Mallory Guy. It stars local actor Hugh Timoney in the titular role of The Giver, with Harrison Baxley playing Jonas. The play also features Noah Perez (Asher), Sofia Pickford (Rosemary), Andresia Mosely (Chief Elder), Marie Claude-Tremblay (Mother), Imani Alvarado (Fiona), Donna DeLonay (Larissa), Cranstan Cumberbatch(Father), Annie Sardouk (Lilly), Ryan Sturm (Elder), and Calee Gardner (Elder). Noah, Sofia and Annie are also members of ThinkTank's Young Artists' Ensemble Company.

About the show: The community where Jonas lives is perfect. The annual Ceremony of Twelve is about to take place, where each candidate is assigned a responsibility to the community as determined by the Elders. Adults are assigned children. Pills are taken to prevent stirrings. This is all in an attempt to achieve Sameness. In Sameness there is no discrimination, no war, no hunger, and no pain. But there is also no love, no compassion, and no true feelings. "Choice" is dangerous. That's until Jonas is assigned Receiver of Memory at the Ceremony of Twelve, then things start to change. Working with a man known only as The Giver, Jonas begins to "see beyond" to the world we once had, filled with colors, emotions, and choices. Only then does Jonas start to see the dark side of his community, the secrets that underlie the fragile perfection of his world.

"So many times, we choose not to see past our own front doorstep, past our own comforts and well-being. I'm just as guilty as the next person," says Director, Georgia Mallory Guy. "I believe what the story, and more so the play, challenges us to do is to see beyond ourselves, seek empathy over rash disagreements, and embrace the beauty of the divergent community of which we are ever so fortunate to be a part."

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (813) 556-T.REP (8737), or visit. http://www.tamparep.org or https://www.thinktanktya.org/. Tickets range from $20-$40 (ticket prices are subject to change). ThinkTank Theatre can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow us to receive the latest in ThinkTank news and special offers.