St. Petersburg Opera Re-Opens With Pop-Up POPera Performances
St. Petersburg Opera resumed performances with POPera, live, free pop-up opera, on August 9, across four outdoor, socially-distanced locations.
These concerts were held outdoors with plenty of space to socially distance and hear spectacular performances from some of your favorite performers.
The schedule was as follows:
5:00pm - Westminster Suncoast
1095 Pinellas Point Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(open to the public just north of the property on 66th Avenue South)
6:00pm - i??St. Pete Side Lot
2133 2nd Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
(open to the public)
7:00pm - Museum of Fine Arts
255 Beach Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
(open to the public on the grassy, shaded lawn north of the building)
7:45pm - The Palladium
253 5th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
(open to the public in the gravel parking lot to the east of the building)