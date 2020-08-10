St. Petersburg Opera Re-Opens With Pop-Up POPera Performances

These concerts were held outdoors with plenty of space to socially distance.

St. Petersburg Opera resumed performances with POPera, live, free pop-up opera, on August 9, across four outdoor, socially-distanced locations.

These concerts were held outdoors with plenty of space to socially distance and hear spectacular performances from some of your favorite performers.

The schedule was as follows:

5:00pm - Westminster Suncoast

1095 Pinellas Point Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

(open to the public just north of the property on 66th Avenue South)

6:00pm - i??St. Pete Side Lot

2133 2nd Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

(open to the public)

7:00pm - Museum of Fine Arts

255 Beach Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

(open to the public on the grassy, shaded lawn north of the building)

7:45pm - The Palladium

253 5th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

(open to the public in the gravel parking lot to the east of the building)

