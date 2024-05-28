Sears Studio To Perform Regional Debut Of MAD LIBS LIVE! at Fort Myers Kids Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sears Studio Performing Arts will present the regional debut of "Mad Libs Live!"-a dynamic, original, and fast-paced musical that brings the beloved word game to life on stage. This energetic production not only entertains but also educates, helping kids distinguish between nouns, verbs, adjectives, and adverbs in a fun and interactive way.

"Mad Libs Live!" features a talented cast bringing to life a colorful array of characters. Aubrey Indorf stars as Merrily, Aidan Anderson as Geyser, Leyla Jade-Curbelo as Virtuosa, Newton Arcilla as Gogo, and Vanessa Poole as The M.C. Together, they weave a captivating story of four high school students-Merrily, Geyser, Virtuosa, and Gogo-on their quest to win a high-stakes singing competition.

Set during the finals of "Teen Superstars," a televised contest that determines the top singing group at Blankville Central High, the plot takes a thrilling twist when the group discovers their song lyrics are incomplete just moments before they are set to perform. In true Mad Libs fashion, the audience becomes an integral part of the show, filling in the missing words and ensuring each performance is uniquely hilarious and engaging.

Unbeknownst to her friends, Merrily sneaks out onto the stage before the show and asks the audience to complete four slips of paper, each requesting a part of speech and the participant's name. When the singers realize their lyrics are missing, Merrily ingeniously incorporates these audience contributions into their performance, resulting in a side-splitting, ad-libbed musical that will leave audiences in stitches.

Join us for this interactive theatrical experience that guarantees laughter and surprises at every turn. "Mad Libs Live!" promises to be a memorable event for audiences of all ages, capturing the essence of the classic game while delivering a message of creativity, teamwork, and the joy of language.

Performance Dates and Times:

May 31st at 5:30PM

& May 31st at 7:30PM

Location:

Seminole Gardens Peacock Center

8324 112th St

Seminole, FL, 33772

Ticket Information:

Tickets are available for purchase at www.searsstudioarts.com/tickets.

