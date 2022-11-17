Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ruth Eckerd Hall Partners With HEP To Host Non-Perishable Food Drive Beginning Friday, November 18

The public may bring non-perishable food to donate in one of the HEP containers conveniently located in the lobby of each theatre.

Nov. 17, 2022  

During this holiday season Ruth Eckerd Hall will join HEP, the Homeless Empowerment Project, to help collect food for homeless individuals and families in Pinellas County. The public is invited to help too.

Beginning Friday, November 18 through Saturday, December 31, when attending any performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall or the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, the public may bring non-perishable food to donate in one of the HEP containers conveniently located in the lobby of each theatre. The public may also donate non-perishable food to the Raymond James Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall during ticket office hours. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is open Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm.

Each year, HEP serves more than 80,000 meals in their state-of-the-art dining hall. The food service staff is always in need of all kinds of food items including canned fruits and vegetables, canned tomato sauce, dry pasta and rice, cereal, oatmeal, condiments and more.

HEP is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Since 1986, their Mission has been to provide homeless and low-income families and individuals, including Veterans, with housing, food, clothing and support services necessary to obtain self-sufficiency and improved quality of life. Their goal is to break the cycle of homelessness for any individual or family in need of assistance.

For more information on HEP, please visit https://www.hepempowers.org/about/.

For more information on the food drive, please visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.



