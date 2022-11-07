Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road Presents MIRACLE ON CLEVELAND STREET -A Free Holiday Festival

Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road Presents Miracle on Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater on Sunday, December 4 from 2 to 6 pm.

This free family-friendly festival returns for the 14th year when the 400 block of downtown Clearwater will be transformed into a holiday wonderland with falling snow, a variety of live music including strolling carolers, holiday themed selfie-photo stations and FREE activities* that include:



A photo and meet and greet opportunity with the big-guy himself, Santa Claus!

The always-popular Tel-An-Elf where children can call the North Pole to video chat with Santa's Elves.

Hop on board the Holly Jolley Trolley and enjoy a holiday sing-a-long ride through downtown Clearwater.

The thrilling Xtreme Board Snowboard Simulator! Thrill-seekers of all ages step on a snowboard simulator for a half-pipe design ride surrounded by a mountain backdrop that feels like the real thing!

Ice skating Florida style on a synthetic ice rink!

Gingerbread Mini Putt-Putt Golf for kids. Children can work on their swing and go for the hole-in-one, using kid-friendly equipment!

An Ornament Craft Station where children can create and take home their very own holiday tree ornament!

Touch-A-Truck Emergency Vehicles on site for up-close inspections!



Children can participate playing FREE games for prizes, such as:

The Snowball Toss Game is the classic ping-pong tossed into little snowman themed jars for a chance to win a prize!

The Lollipop Tree will have lollipops on it and kids can grab a lollipop to win a prize!

Embark on a holiday-themed Scavenger Hunt throughout the festival with a chance to win a new bicycle!



Holiday themed-food and refreshments will be available for purchase at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.



A FREE community holiday concert performed by the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus featuring the Salvation Army Music and Arts Ensembles will be the finale of the day's activities beginning at 6 pm in the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.



For more information, please visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.