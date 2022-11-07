Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road Presents MIRACLE ON CLEVELAND STREET -A Free Holiday Festival
Clearwater will be transformed into a holiday wonderland with falling snow, a variety of live music including carolers, holiday themed selfie-photo stations and more!
Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road Presents Miracle on Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater on Sunday, December 4 from 2 to 6 pm.
This free family-friendly festival returns for the 14th year when the 400 block of downtown Clearwater will be transformed into a holiday wonderland with falling snow, a variety of live music including strolling carolers, holiday themed selfie-photo stations and FREE activities* that include:
- A photo and meet and greet opportunity with the big-guy himself, Santa Claus!
- The always-popular Tel-An-Elf where children can call the North Pole to video chat with Santa's Elves.
- Hop on board the Holly Jolley Trolley and enjoy a holiday sing-a-long ride through downtown Clearwater.
- The thrilling Xtreme Board Snowboard Simulator! Thrill-seekers of all ages step on a snowboard simulator for a half-pipe design ride surrounded by a mountain backdrop that feels like the real thing!
- Ice skating Florida style on a synthetic ice rink!
- Gingerbread Mini Putt-Putt Golf for kids. Children can work on their swing and go for the hole-in-one, using kid-friendly equipment!
- An Ornament Craft Station where children can create and take home their very own holiday tree ornament!
- Touch-A-Truck Emergency Vehicles on site for up-close inspections!
Children can participate playing FREE games for prizes, such as:
- The Snowball Toss Game is the classic ping-pong tossed into little snowman themed jars for a chance to win a prize!
- The Lollipop Tree will have lollipops on it and kids can grab a lollipop to win a prize!
- Embark on a holiday-themed Scavenger Hunt throughout the festival with a chance to win a new bicycle!
Holiday themed-food and refreshments will be available for purchase at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.
A FREE community holiday concert performed by the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus featuring the Salvation Army Music and Arts Ensembles will be the finale of the day's activities beginning at 6 pm in the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.
For more information, please visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
November 7, 2022
Ann Hampton Callaway - Fever! The Peggy Lee Century comes to St. Petersburg, Florida November 11.
THE YEAR OF EXTRAORDINARY TRAVEL Comes to Studio Grand Central
November 4, 2022
This December, Studio Grand Central will present the world premiere of a new solo show by award-winning actress Becca McCoy. The Year of Extraordinary Travel will have a nine-performance run at the new St. Petersburg performance space from December 8-18, 2022.
Cult Classic Comedy TRUE WEST Presented By Plant City Entertainment
November 3, 2022
Do not miss fan-favorite cult comedy classic TRUE WEST presented by Plant City Entertainment in the historic downtown district for a limited 2-weekend run in November. Sam Shepard's Pulitzer-Prize finalist is a meaty emotional dark comedy with universal appeal for mature audiences only and the most popular of his 44 plays, 10 of which received OBIE awards, the most given to any playwright.
Boca Stage Presents THE THIN PLACE This Month
November 3, 2022
Boca Stage opens the 2022/2023 season with a mesmerizing new play, The Thin Place by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath. Heaven and Earth, the Celtic saying goes, are only three feet apart, but in “thin places” that distance is even shorter. Boca Stage has assembled an extraordinary cast of accomplished actors to bring this haunting tale to life.
Photos: Celebrate The Holidays With THE NIGHT BEFORE At FreeFall Theatre
November 1, 2022
There’s always something to do at freeFall! This holiday season features a remount of last year’s smash hit holiday musical from the minds of Matthew McGee and Michael Raabe. The Night Before plays freeFall November 25 through December 24. See photos from the production.