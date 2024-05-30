Review: CLUE at Straz Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I normally sit in the dark audience with my notepad on my phone with a black background, taking silent notes. I could not do this at CLUE at Straz Center. This uproariously funny play was so frenetically-paced, I didn’t have time to look down to take any notes.

This frenzied play is based on the cult 1985 Paramount Pictures movie inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, taking the audience on a wild ride through a mansion filled with secrets, murder, and comedic chaos.

The talented ensemble cast brings the characters to life with gusto. Each actor shines in their role, leaving no room for dull moments as the performances are top-notch. The chemistry among these actors is electric. Their banter, slapstick moments, and seamless interactions create a cohesive ensemble.

Mark Price as Wadsworth, the butler, is the glue that holds the chaos together. His rapid-fire dialogue, impeccable timing, and physical comedy keep the show moving. His incredible recount of everything that happened that led the guests to turn on each other was met with resounding applause.

Michelle Elaine embodied Miss Scarlet's sultry charm and wit. Her fiery red dress matches her personality, and she sashays across the stage with confidence. Whether she's flirting with Colonel Mustard or revealing a secret, Elaine's performance is captivating.

John Treacy Egan’s portrayal of Colonel Mustard is a delightful mix of bumbling and authoritative. His exaggerated mustache and military bearing add to the humor. Watch out for his interactions with Mrs. White—they're comedy gold.

Tari Kelly's Mrs. White is a scene-stealer. Her deadpan delivery and impeccable timing make her character unforgettable. From her mysterious past to her penchant for cleaning up messes, she keeps us guessing.

Jonathan Spivey captures Professor Plum's eccentricity perfectly. His disheveled appearance, paired with a penchant for innuendos, keeps the audience laughing. Whether he's examining a clue or stumbling over furniture, his performance is a highlight.

Joanna Glushak’s Mrs. Peacock is a riot. Her haughty demeanor, feathered hat, and dramatic gestures create a larger-than-life character. When she accuses others or reveals her own secrets, her comedic timing shines.

John Shartzer’s Mr. Green is the nervous wreck we all love. His twitchy mannerisms and darting eyes add to the chaos. Whether he's trying to keep his secrets hidden or unraveling the mystery, his performance is spot-on.

The lighting, set design, and costumes create an immersive experience. The wood-paneled mansion comes alive under the skillful lighting, enhancing the suspense and intrigue. The intricate details of the set transport the audience to Boddy Manor, where every corner hides a clue. And the costumes! From Miss Scarlet's sultry red dress to Professor Plum's eccentric attire, they add flair and authenticity to the production.

Casey Hushion’s brilliant direction ensures that the pacing never falters. The transitions between scenes are seamless, maintaining the furious energy. Hushion’s vision captures the essence of the board game while infusing it with modern wit. It's a testament to their skill that we, the audience remained engaged from start to finish.

CLUE is a comedic gem, a rollercoaster of hilarity, thanks to these brilliant actors. The witty dialogue, slapstick moments, and unexpected twists keep the audience in stitches. Whether it's a candlestick wielded in the library or a secret passage revealed, the humor and pace are relentless. The show perfectly balances suspense and comedy, leaving you breathless from laughter. It’s a delightful whodunit that will leave you belly-laughing, guessing, confused, and thoroughly entertained.

