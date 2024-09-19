Raphael Xavier Brings SKIFF to HCC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned breaker and choreographer Raphael Xavier is set to make waves at Hillsborough Community College (HCC) with his innovative performance "Skiff" and a series of engaging workshops. The HCC Visual and Performing Arts Series will host this exciting residency, culminating in performances on October 4th and 5th at 7:30 pm in the Mainstage Theatre on the Ybor City campus.

Xavier, a 53-year-old breaking virtuoso and Princeton University dance professor, has crafted "Skiff" as an evening-length work that pushes the boundaries of storytelling and movement. Drawing inspiration from literary classics like Hemingway's "The Old Man and the Sea" and Homer's "The Gulf Stream," Xavier weaves original text with Hemingway's prose to create a powerful narrative that parallels a fisherman's quest with his own journey in the dance world.

The performance will feature guest artists Micah Spader, Husain Abdul-Zahir, and Tatiana Desardouin, promising a dynamic showcase of talent. But the excitement doesn't stop at the stage - Xavier and his team will lead a series of workshops open to the public, offering a rare opportunity for community engagement with this groundbreaking artist.

Workshop highlights include:

"Ground-Core Technique" on September 30th, focusing on core strength and spatial awareness

"SKIFF: Movement & Story Telling" on October 1st, exploring personal narratives through movement

"Breaking & Improvisation" on October 2nd, delving into the rich history of breaking

The residency will culminate with an open rehearsal on October 2nd, giving attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process.

Xavier's impressive background includes over 20 years of experience in dance, music, photography, and film. His accolades include a Guggenheim Fellowship and a United States Artist Fellowship, cementing his status as a leading figure in contemporary dance.

This residency offers a unique blend of art forms, appealing to dance enthusiasts, literature lovers, and anyone interested in innovative performance art. With workshops free and open to the public, and performance tickets priced at $23 (free for HCC students, faculty, and staff with I.D.), this is an accessible opportunity to experience world-class artistry in Tampa Bay.

Don't miss this chance to witness the convergence of breaking, storytelling, and literary inspiration. "Skiff" promises to be a transformative experience, challenging perceptions and celebrating the power of movement and narrative.

