Previews: ROBIN SPIELBERG A FOCUS ON MUSIC AND HEALTH at Straz Center

The Straz Center’s new Kaleidoscope Performance Series highlights the powerful intersection between creative expression and personal well-being. This series, part of the Straz Center’s ongoing Arts and Health programming, brings together innovative performance artists who specialize in "knowingness" — an understanding of the transformative potential of the arts in both individual and community health.

Through these performances, the Straz Center aims to contribute to the ongoing dialogue and research surrounding the importance of art in maintaining mental, emotional, and physical health. Each event showcases artists who engage audiences with creative works that encourage mindfulness, emotional healing, and connection.

Next in the series is Robin Spielberg, an acclaimed pianist and composer, who will perform on Tuesday, May 20. Known for her emotive and graceful performances, Spielberg shares her expertise in using music as a tool for wellness and anxiety relief. Her concert program will be dedicated to promoting relaxation, mindfulness, and emotional well-being through carefully curated piano compositions. Spielberg will share personal insights into how music can be a transformative force in managing stress and anxiety as she plays. Audiences will learn practical techniques to integrate music into their self-care routines and mental health practices.

“Now, more than ever, we are engaged in conversations with our audiences, asking about art and its role in the health and well-being of the community, especially our young people," said Fred Johnson, Straz Center artist-in-residence and community engagement specialist. "Robin’s artistry and scientific insights offer us powerful and practical tools we can introduce into our daily wellness exploration.”

The second event in the series was on April 18, featuring composer and pianist Daniel Kelly. Known for his original approach, Kelly explored the relationship between music, literature, and visual art. His piano improvisations accompanied live projections of photographs by blind and visually impaired photographers. An on-stage painter created spontaneous live art, blending multiple forms of art and offering attendees a personal connection to music and visual art.

The first event of the series, On The Wings of Sound: A Live Sound Bath Journey with Delamora, was held on March 15. It invited attendees to experience the deeply restorative qualities of sound through a live sound bath journey.

“This series is a powerful and important manifestation of how vital artistic expression is to the health and well-being of our community, our world!” Johnson said.

These performances represent the Straz Center’s commitment to pushing boundaries in the arts while also contributing to the growing body of research on the arts' significant role in nurturing and supporting individual well-being. This series invites attendees to explore the connection between art and health, offering a chance to see firsthand how creativity can enhance one's life and contribute to a greater sense of community.

To learn more and register for upcoming events, visit https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2425-season/patel-conservatory/robin-spielberg/

