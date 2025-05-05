Previews: POWERSTORIES' WITCH HUNT at Stageworks Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On stage July 11-20, Powerstories Theatre presents a thrilling, darkly comedic tale with Liz Duffy Adams’ Witch Hunt or, A Discourse on the Wonders of the Invisible World.

Powerstories’ 25th anniversary season production of Witch Hunt explores how women's voices—often silenced by history—continue to fight for recognition, power, and equality. As part of the "Hidden Herstories" theme, this play focuses on persecution, reminding audiences of the historical struggles women faced and how these struggles echo in today's fight for women's rights.

Set a decade after Abigail Williams vanished following the infamous Salem witch trials, this play unearths what happens when the past refuses to stay buried. Abigail returns to her old friend Mercy Lewis’s tavern, seeking answers to the madness that once gripped their community. But as the specter of war looms over northern New England, Mercy and the townspeople aren’t exactly ready to indulge Abigail’s post-trial doubts.

As tensions rise, the devil himself makes a spectacular entrance, ensuring that the night is anything but ordinary. Witch Hunt offers a unique blend of sharp comedy and a healthy dose of devilish fun, all wrapped up in a thought-provoking storyline.

"Witch Hunt is a searing collision of dark humor and historical reckoning—an unflinching look at the chaos of the past, the absurdity of human nature, and the truths we’re still brave enough to face," says Fran Powers, theatre founder. “The play offers a wry take on how fear, suspicion, and patriarchy continue to shape women’s lives.”

The tension between Abigail and her accusers builds to an explosive climax as questions of guilt, innocence, and complicity collide with unexpected hilarity.

Clareann Despain, Artistic Director, points out that Abigail Williams is the perfect example of how popular culture can skew our understanding of the past.

“I’m looking at you, Arthur Miller. In The Crucible, Abigail is a 17-year-old temptress of the middle-aged John Proctor. In reality, and in Witch Hunt, Abigail was 11 years old at the time of the trials (Proctor was 60). Adams’ play asks why it is that the powerful men of Salem were suddenly so keen to kill people on the word of prepubescent girls.”

The play offers a fresh perspective on historical events, blending humor and critical reflection to engage audiences in a meaningful dialogue. Through its innovative storytelling, Witch Hunt brings the complexities of the past to life, making them relevant to contemporary issues.

“Witch Hunt is an invitation to laugh, reflect, and examine how history keeps repeating itself,” says Powers.

The play illuminates how patriarchal structures have manipulated and marginalized women's voices throughout history. Through clever dialogue and powerful performances, the audience is encouraged to question societal assumptions and engage in a deeper conversation about gender and power dynamics.

Despain adds, “We can’t change the past, but we can definitely contextualize it. Witch Hunt isn’t just about witches—it’s about how society still casts out women who refuse to conform.”

Powerstories’ Witch Hunt runs from July 11-20 at Stageworks Theatre. For more information and to purchase $25 anniversary or limited free tickets, visit www.powerstories.com/witch-hunt.

