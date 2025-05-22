LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL to Close Stageworks Theatre Season 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stageworks Theatre will close its 2024-2025 season with Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, a powerful play with music that brings the story and songs of legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday to stage. The production runs June 6-29 at Stageworks Theatre.

Written by Lanie Robertson and set in a small, rundown bar in South Philadelphia in March 1959, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill invites audiences into one of Holiday's final performances just months before her death. Accompanied by her pianist, Jimmy Powers, she sings some of her most beloved songs while sharing raw, intimate stories from her tumultuous life.

"Lady Day will both warm and break your heart, leaving audiences humming Billie Holiday's timeless tunes for days," said Stageworks Theatre Producing Artistic Director, Karla Hartley, "It's a beautiful tribute to her artistry and resilience."

The production stars Desiree Montes*, who has performed the role of Billie Holiday in five previous regional productions of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill. Her versatile career spans theme parks such as Walt Disney Resorts and Universal Studios and regional theater. She made her Off-Broadway debut in the 2019 New York Musical Festival's Flying Lessons.

Musical director William P. Coleman stars as Jimmy Powers. Coleman is a four-time Best Musical Director by The Broadway Stars of the Future for Pippin (2020), Urinetown (2021), Jekyll & Hyde (2022), and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (2023). He is also a sought-after coach and collaborative artist.

Fanni Green helms this production as director. The design and Production Team includes Set Design, Taylor Walter Riggsbee; Lighting Design, Danny Aggers and Costume Design, Deborah Lastinger.

Performances of Lady Day at Emerson Bar and Grill will be held Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit www.stageworkstheatre.org or call (813) 374-2416 ext. 1. Individual and group rate tickets are available.

Opening Night ticket holders have the opportunity to attend a pre-performance Champagne Reception sponsored by SweetCakes By Andrea Reed, as part of their admission.

* Member, Actors Equity Association

