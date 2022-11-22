Hillsborough County Students Come to Tampa Theatre for American Stage Bilangual Kids Show

For many of the students coming to the Tampa Theatre for a field trip this December 5 and 6, Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans will be the first time they will experience live theatre. Not to mention, live theatre with an all-Latin cast speaking both English and Spanish.



Four Spanish-speaking actors will dance, sing, and laugh in American Stage's production of Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans. Their audience: a theatre full of field-tripping elementary school students.



The production will run Dec 5-6 at the downtown Tampa Theatre. Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans is a bilingual modern fairytale featuring an all-Latin cast. They'll tell a story of representation through live musical theatre, mainly in English, with sprinkles of Spanish throughout the story.



"It's important we tell these stories, and participate in storytelling that represents all cultures," said director and American Stage Director of Education José Avilés. "If just one student sees themselves on stage, that can make a big impact."



Elementary students from schools such as Safety Harbor Montessori Academy, Westchase Elementary, and Frost Elementary will enjoy the show free of charge. The Hillsborough County School District is funding the two-day performance run.



December 5-6. Shows are at 10:30 a.m., we recommend a 10:30 a.m. arrival at Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St., Tampa.