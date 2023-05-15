FreeFall Theatre Reveals 2023/2024 Season

Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale for freeFall's 2023/2024 season. A world-premiere farce by Natalie Symons, a beloved holiday classic, a rarely produced musical gem from Howard Ashman & Alan Menken, the Florida premiere of a new comedy by Jocelyn Bioh and a musical revue about the life of Ethel Waters makes up just some of the exciting programming Tampa Bay audiences can experience for as low as $29 a month. In addition to our season of shows, we have the return of freeFall's popular Tandem Series of cabarets, concerts and special events.

At Home with Ethel Waters

Aug 11 - Sep 10, 2023

Written and performed by Rose Weaver

A pioneer film, stage, television, and recording star, Ethel Waters paved the way with ground-breaking performances from the Cotton Club to Broadway. From iconic songs like "Stormy Weather" to her captivating performances in Cabin in the Sky, The Member of the Wedding, and many more, Miss Waters left an indelible mark on the world of popular entertainment and the nation.

Nightsweat

Oct 6 - Nov 5, 2023

By Natalie Symons

Based on an original idea by Matthew McGee

When a recently canceled celebrity housewife and her entourage try to escape the media at an AirBnB in The Berkshires, things go terribly and hilariously wrong as the ladies find themselves in the middle of a manhunt for the Berkshire Strangler. The Hollywood elites find themselves triggered by mistaken identities, bad cell service, a set of twins, power outages, a missing alternator, and a mysterious landlady in this hilarious thriller from the writers that brought you The Buffalo Kings, The People Downstairs, and The Night Before.

Miracle on 34th Street

Nov 24 - Dec 24, 2023

Adapted from the 1947 Lux Radio broadcast by Lance Arthur Smith

Original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz

When a department store Santa claims he's the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court, and a little girl's belief makes all the difference. With live Foley effects and a score of beloved holiday carols, Miracle on 34th Street is a holiday classic that will melt even the most cynical of hearts.

God Bless You Mr. Rosewater

Feb 9 - Mar 10, 2024

Book and lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken and additional lyrics by Dennis Green

Experience an outrageously funny fantasy about people, their pleasures, pains, and perversions, a penetrating satire on insanity - a millionaire's private lunacy. Featuring an infectious score by the Oscar- and Tony-winning team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors) God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater is a legendary collaboration between one of America's greatest novelists and the songwriting team behind some of the greatest hits of all time.

Nollywood Dreams

April 12 - May 12, 2024

By Jocelyn Bioh

It's the nineties in Lagos, Nigeria, and the "Nollywood" film industry is exploding as the second-highest producing film industry in the world. This laugh-out-loud romantic comedy follows the story of Ayamma, a young woman who works with her sister at their parent's travel agency, who dreams of leaving her job and becoming a star. When she auditions for a new film by Nigeria's hottest director, tension flares with his former leading lady, and sparks fly with Nollywood's biggest heartthrob.

freeFall's Tandem Series

Our Tandem Series keeps it fresh with an eclectic variety of experiences. From cabarets to film screenings, our special events mean there's always something new to do at freeFall and it's all included with your subscription.

Our NEW subscriptions are the best way to experience freeFall...

One monthly price of $29 gains admission to all of our ticketed events from mainstage shows to Tandem Series cabarets to a multitude of fun community events and limited engagements.

Return to mainstage shows multiple times with same-day rush privileges. (See website for full details.)

With at least 3 unique events per month, there's plenty to choose from to get the most out of your subscription.

We also offer a flexPass punchard subscription for those seeking a flexible way to use 6 admissions however they choose.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm. Tickets $45 - $55 ($25 for youth under 18 and for all seats to previews) or included with your $29/month subscription.