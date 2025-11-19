CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE To Present Abbey Road, Led Zeppelin II, Purple Rain, And Rumours At The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Clearwater’s Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will continue its Classic Albums Live series with four upcoming performances.

The lineup includes The Beatles’ ABBEY ROAD on Friday, January 9 at 8 p.m.; Led Zeppelin’s Led Zeppelin II on Thursday, February 26 at 8 p.m.; Prince’s PURPLE RAIN on Sunday, March 22 at 8 p.m.; and Fleetwood Mac’s RUMOURS on Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets and series packages for the 2026 lineup will go on sale Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m.

Classic Albums Live, founded in Toronto in 2003 by Craig Martin, has performed more than 3,000 shows across the United States and Canada. The company is known for its focus on presenting complete albums as originally recorded. “We live in a unique time in history,” Martin said. “We have a new canon of music that has become ‘classic’ in our culture. Our role is to be stewards of these great albums, allowing people to experience them together and to hear the songs just as they were intended and recorded. We pride ourselves on doing this note-for-note, cut-for-cut.”

The performance of ABBEY ROAD on January 9 will revisit The Beatles’ 1969 studio album, which has become one of the most recognizable recordings of the twentieth century. Featuring songs such as “Come Together,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Something,” the album remains a critical and cultural touchstone and was ranked fifth on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Led Zeppelin II, scheduled for February 26, marked the band’s first No. 1 album in both the U.S. and U.K. Released in 1969 and produced by Jimmy Page, the record includes “Whole Lotta Love,” “What Is and What Should Never Be,” “The Lemon Song,” and “Ramble On.” The album has sold more than 12 million copies in the United States and continues to be cited as one of the most influential rock albums ever recorded.

On March 22, Classic Albums Live will present PURPLE RAIN, the 1984 soundtrack from Prince and the Revolution. The album spent 24 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and produced multiple hit singles, including “When Doves Cry,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Purple Rain,” and “I Would Die 4 U.” The album received an Oscar for Best Original Score and was later inducted into both the GRAMMY Hall of Fame and the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

The series will continue April 16 with RUMOURS, released in 1977 and now one of the best-selling albums of all time with more than 40 million copies sold worldwide. The record features “Go Your Own Way,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Second Hand News,” “Never Going Back Again,” “The Chain,” and “Gold Dust Woman,” and won the GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year.

Single tickets start at $40 and series packages begin at $105, with a four-show minimum. Tickets may be purchased through the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting RuthEckerdHall.com. The ticket office is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to each performance.