FreeFall Theatre Hires Associate Artistic Director

freeFall Theatre Company announces that Carbonell award-winning actor & director Chris Crawford is joining the staff as Associate Artistic Director. Chris will work closely with Founding Artistic Director Eric Davis as freeFall moves to the next level after having celebrated a Decade of Daring as one of Tampa Bay's most exciting regional theatre companies.

Chris has worked on 11 productions at freeFall as an actor, director and lighting designer. freeFall audiences will remember him for star turns in PETER AND THE STARCATCHER and BUYER & CELLAR. Before moving to Florida, Chris founded and served as the Producing Artistic Director for Playhouse Tulsa for six years. He has also taught at the university and high school level for over a decade and has lead workshops and master classes throughout the country. In Florida, Chris has appeared with American Stage Theatre Company, Actor's Playhouse. Zoetic Stage, Palm Beach Drama Works, Mad Cow Theatre, Orlando Shakes, Island City Stage, The Studio at Tierra Del Sol and the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival.

Chris is engaged to playwright John Mark Jernigan (HELLO, Goodbye, Betty Betty) Their one man show HELLO has been performed at many venues in the Southeast and they are in the process of taking Goodbye to SoHo Playhouse in New York, NY (December 2019).

Chris will direct the second production of the 2019/2020 season. THE LION IN WINTER opens November 23 and runs through December 23. Tickets can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com.





