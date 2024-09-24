Francis Wilson Playhouse To Present Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This October, Francis Wilson Playhouse will present Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Based on the 1934 worldwide bestseller book, this stage adaption is a new twist on Agatha Christie's classic tale of revenge.

The Orient Express is traveling through 1930s Europe when it gets trapped in the snow, and an American businessman is discovered stabbed in his compartment. World-famous detective Hercule Poirot is tasked with uncovering the killer on a train full of glamorous and interesting characters, lest the killer strike again. Can Hercule Poirot solve this case before they reach their final destination?

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express runs October 10th through 20th at the Francis Wilson Playhouse in Clearwater, FL with performances Thursday-Sunday. Tickets are available via the button below, or by contacting the Box Office at (727) 446-1360.

Purchase tickets at https://francisw.thundertix.com/events/228311.

Comments