Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Final Weekend for THE ABBEY OF THE HOLY LONESOME by Andra Laine Hunter at LAB Theater Project

Abbey opens October 20 and runs through November 6 at LAB Theater Project. It will be available for on demand viewing starting November 3. 

Tampa/St. Petersburg News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 01, 2022  
Final Weekend for THE ABBEY OF THE HOLY LONESOME by Andra Laine Hunter at LAB Theater Project

LAB Theater Project is pleased to present the world premiere of The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome, by Andra Laine Hunter. The play is a spooky but lyrical tale of longing and repression, enchantment and treachery, told with a poetic sensibility and a finely crafted sense of its isolated, back-woods location. Abbey opened October 20 and runs through November 6 at LAB Theater Project. It will be available for on demand viewing starting November 3.

Playwright Andra Laine Hunter, founder of the Linden Grove Theater Co in Dallas, has had plays for both adults and children produced around the country. Abbey of the Holy Lonesome is directed by local actor, writer, educator and director Katie Calahan, whose work has been seen at LAB, Think Tank, Stageworks and other theaters around the region and the U.S. Calahan is also the Director of Education for LAB. The production features local actors Cheyenne DeBarros, Emma Hurlburt, Caroline Jett, Shay St. Clair and Karena Stanley. The set design is by Calahan and Michael Horn with artist Allison Redd, light design by Michael Horn, Sound by Owen Robertson and Costumes by Lindsay Ellis.

Playwright Hunter says "Abbey is a fairy tale, really, and fairy tales are meant to teach us about the world and our theoretical place in it. I hope Abbey acts like a prism, bending the light of some cultural norms, breaking a spectrum that seems pretty sealed up into parts we can look at and evaluate separately."

Director Katie Calahan claims to have been haunted by Abbey of the Holy Lonesome since she first read it: "The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome is a tapestry of gorgeous imagery that not only surprised and scared me, but moved me. I felt called to the challenge of realizing not only its beautiful story and characters, but all of the magic. The magic is very important to me. I'm thrilled at this chance to unleash those spells, dreams, and creatures on an audience."

About The Play:

Mary-Larkin just wants a glimpse into her future - just a tiny peek of what her life is going to be. But when she makes a deal with Granny Binding to know her fate, there are strings attached: she's bound to a tragic path, abandoning her three baby girls to fend for themselves in the wild lonesome holler of a terrible, greedy God. When Laurel, Lily and Lilac come of age, they, too, must face Granny Binding's powerful magic. Spiders and snakes converge on their tiny cabin, and the howl of the death-dog haunts their dreams. Can the sisters counter Granny's dark workings with nascent powers of their own, or are they doomed to live out their lives like sister nuns, in the Abbey of the Holy Lonesome?

"It spun its web on me from the very first moment," adds Callaghan. "I hope it sweeps you down the branch and touches your whole red beating heart with its magic."

Abbey of the Holy Lonesome closes this weekend November 3 thru the 6. Live performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday matinee at 3 pm. Performances will also be available for viewing on demand November 3-17. Audience members who purchase on-demand tickets will be emailed a link to the video site. LAB reserves the right to adjust the number of seats available in response to CDC guidance, to protect the health and wellbeing of our audiences, cast and crew.

Tickets are $28 and are available through LAB's website, https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206701®id=101&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.labtheaterproject.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For questions or interview requests, please contact the Box Office at 813-586-4272, or email us at information@labtheaterproject.com.




Review: Arthur Millers ALL MY SONS Proves to Be a Relevant Classic at Berkley Preparatory Photo
Review: Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS Proves to Be a Relevant Classic at Berkley Preparatory School
Arthur Miller's subliminal masterpiece in a Three-Act structure All My Sons is what Miller considered his last-ditch effort at writing a commercially successful play. You see Miller's first play The Man Who Had All the Luck failed miserably on Broadway lasting a total of four performances. Miller considered throwing in the towel prior to writing All My Sons.
Review: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE is Anything but Drowsy at MAD Theatre of Tampa Photo
Review: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE is Anything but Drowsy at MAD Theatre of Tampa
The Drowsy Chaperone is a musical comedy, about a musical within a comedy, featuring music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison. With a book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, this musical tells the story of a fictional 1928 musical. The story itself centers around a character, 'Man in Chair,' as he describes to the audience his trepidations in life and this overwhelming feeling of sadness and foreboding which he calls 'Blue.' So over the course of two hours the 'Man in Chair,' takes the audience on a journey using the only thing he knows that will cheer him up, his love of Musical Theatre tunes, specifically classics such as The Drowsy Chaperone.
Review: A Powerful Production of Arthur Millers THE CRUCIBLE at Palm Harbor University Hig Photo
Review: A Powerful Production of Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE at Palm Harbor University High School
In 2022, it's more pertinent and scary now than ever!
Review: Steven Dietz Adaptation Of The Bram Stoker Classic DRACULA Commands the Stage in T Photo
Review: Steven Dietz Adaptation Of The Bram Stoker Classic DRACULA Commands the Stage in True Gothic-Noir Fashion at Jobsite Theater
Dracula, a novel written by Bram Stoker and published in 1897, became Stoker’s most definitive work. Told in an epistolary style through letters, journal entries, and newspaper articles, Stoker’s novel is never told through the eyes of a single protagonist. Our tale begins with a businessman by the name of Jonathan Harker traveling to the Transylvanian Castle of one Count Dracula, in order to procure a deed. Having merely escaped the castle with his life, after finding out the Count is a Vampire, Harker makes his way home to England, where the Count has now taken up residence with plans to plague the small seaside town of Whitby.

More Hot Stories For You


THE LIGHTNING THIEF Will Close October 23 at Stageworks TheatreTHE LIGHTNING THIEF Will Close October 23 at Stageworks Theatre
October 19, 2022

After a triumphant five book series, a couple of movie adaptations, and an upcoming Disney+ series, everyone's favorite Half-Blood has now been turned into a musical. 'The Lightning Thief; The Percy Jackson Musical' is based on the first book in the Percy Jackson series with the same title. ThinkTank Theatre's production of this groundbreaking musical is currently running at Stageworks Theatre and must close this Sunday, October 23rd.
Hillsborough Community College to Present GHOST FACTORY This MonthHillsborough Community College to Present GHOST FACTORY This Month
October 14, 2022

Hillsborough Community College's Visual and Performing Arts Series will present Ghost Factory, performed by the award-winning duo Art Bridgman and Myrna Packer of Bridgman/Packer Dance of New York City, on Oct. 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the HCC Ybor City Mainstage Theatre.
Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!
October 13, 2022

Florida Repertory Theatre has suffered flooding due to Hurricane Ian, which caused damage to its equipment, furniture, carpet, and more. A cleanup effort is currently underway but the 'cost to repair is daunting', according to Tweets.
Five Actors Will Bring THE COLORED MUSEUM, A Satirical 11-skit Racial Commentary Piece To Life This November. Five Actors Will Bring THE COLORED MUSEUM, A Satirical 11-skit Racial Commentary Piece To Life This November. 
October 12, 2022

Kicking off American Stage's second show of the season, The Colored Museum will bring a cast of five to the Mainstage from November 2-27. 
TampaRep Introduces 'Choose Your Price' Ticket ModelTampaRep Introduces 'Choose Your Price' Ticket Model
October 10, 2022

Theatre is not theatre without an audience. Throughout the pandemic, many wondered when it would be safe to gather together again for the enjoyment and enrichment of a well-told story. Now that theatre lights are slowly rising to full again, TampaRep is extending an invitation to every household and budget level.