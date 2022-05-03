Cast Announced For ThinkTank Theatre's BOOZY BROADWAY Cabaret

ThinkTank Theatre has announced casting for Boozy Broadway, a cabaret hosted by their season sponsor, Dark Door Spirits. 'Boozy Broadway' consists of a mix of classical and contemporary toe-tapping, broadway musical numbers and jazz standards, with some fun audience participation moments that's sure to be "fun for the whole family! (and Booze if you're old enough.)" ThinkTank's 'Boozy Broadway' cabaret runs one weekend only - May 13 and 14, at Dark Door Spirits distillery.

The cast consists of ThinkTank alumni, Ryan Sturm (Around the World in 80 Days, Snoopy, The Giver) and Susan Haldeman (Snoopy, The Giver). This is Haldeman's first time onstage with ThinkTank, having served as a wig designer for past productions. Patrick A. Jackson will make his ThinkTank Debut. Jackson is no stranger to the Tampa Bay Theatre scene, having recently appeared on stage in Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol at American Stage where he also serves as an Associate Artistic Producer. Georgia Mallory Guy, ThinkTank's Producing Artistic Director, will step down from the directors chair add her vocals to the cabaret and the cast will round out with Young Artists' Ensemble members Olivia Carr, Brilee Gold, Darren Joseph, Layla Kuck, Katelyn Micko, Jadon Milne, Jake Perez, Sofia Pickford, and Adeline Richardson. The cabaret is co-directed by Georgia Mallory Guy and Sarah Tellier, best known for her work with Patel Conservatory. Tellier will also serve as music director for the cabaret.

ThinkTank's 'Boozy Broadway' Cabaret is being co-produced with ThinkTank's season sponsor Dark Door Spirits, an award winning distillery making handcrafted spirits right here in Tampa. The show promises 'a night of songs and sips the whole family can enjoy!' Doors open at 6:30pm and offer happy hour specials with the show beginning at 7:30pm. Dark Door Spirits is located at 6608 Anderson Rd. Tampa, FL 33634.



Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boozy-broadway-tickets-316995410807 The venue, Dark Door Spirits open-air facility, has limited seating, with tickets sales as first come, first serve. Purchasing tickets early is highly encouraged. Ticket prices range from $32 for General Admission, 21+, with the option of adding an advance drink ticket for $7, allowing for any Dark Door draft drink at a discounted price. Minors, under 21, are welcome as well for a $20 ticket, which includes a free non-alcoholic beverage.