BWW Previews: LOCAL ST. PETE ACTOR PART OF TOOTSIE OPENING at The Straz Center

Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Marquez Linder is excited for the opportunity to perform for his friends and family back in his Tampa Bay hometown when the musical Tootsie hits the Straz Center on October 26-31.

"It feels incredible to be performing again, period," he stressed, then added, " because I haven't performed at home in a very long time. To have my friends and family who couldn't see me when I was traveling around the country or on a cruise ship see me again in this funny, funny, funny musical is amazing."

A member of the ensemble, Marquez, said that the ensembles' job is to connect the show and the patrons, inform the audience of what's going on in the story, and a commentary into the minds of the different characters.

"We also get to show off our dance skills in numbers that specifically feature us. We also play roles in the show of a show being produced."

If you don't know the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning 1982 romantic movie transformed into a Tony-award-winning musical in 2018, the story is about an ornery actor named Michael. Michael is talented, albeit volatile. His industry reputation for being difficult forces him to adopt a new identity as a woman named Dorothy to land a job on Broadway.

The musical has been updated to reflect the times, reworked for the 21st century.

"My favorite song is opening number. Being part of the ensemble really sets up our role as the Greek chorus while also setting up Michael's plight as an actor who can't get work because of his attitude. It's so fun to perform as part of the ensemble, but it also gives us a chance to be individuals while telling the story."

Marquez said that audience will love how hilarious and nuanced the musical is.

"Tootsie is full of jokes. Each time you come, you will find new funny jokes that make you feel good. It's rewritten and fresh. It feels like a brand-new story while having that same premise behind everything. Everyone should come to see this show. I would love for people to talk about how much they enjoyed it, how much they laughed, and how good it made them feel."

Tootsie runs October 26-31, 2021, at the Straz Center's Carol Morsani Hall. All attendees ages five and up must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test certified by a test provider to enter all indoor performances at the Straz Center. A CDC vaccination card proving an individual is fully vaccinated may be voluntarily presented at the door as an alternative to a negative COVID test result. Masks are required to be correctly worn at all times while inside the Straz Center. Buy tickets and learn more at https://strazcenter.org.