BWW Previews: JERSEY BOYS HAS LOCAL ROOTS WITH ACTRESS AMY WEAVER at Straz Center For The Performing Arts

Touring since October 2019, the performance at the Straz Center on March 13-15 is especially poignant to one actress in the Tony-award and Grammy-award winning musical Jersey Boys coming March 13 - 15.

"This is going to be really special for me. This is where I saw all the national traveling tours when I was growing up. I got to perform at the Straz in high school, but this is my first professional production. This will be a full-circle moment for me," said Amy Weaver.

A Seminole, Florida native now residing in New York, Amy is debuting in the national touring production as Francine, Frankie Valli's daughter, who wants to follow her father into a career in music. She'll have many friends and family supporting her in the audience.

"Francine is not in the best place with her family. It's a fight that they're having, but she also wants to be a musician, singer like her father. She's very strong-willed like her mom as well," said Amy.

Featuring beloved hits like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "December 1963 (Oh What A Night)," Jersey Boys tells the story of the trials and tribulations of the quartet. The audience will learn how they went from being The Four Seasons to being a solo artist of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Amy said that the overall message of Jersey Boys is family.

"Family is everything."

She hopes after seeing the production that patrons are discussing the story of The Four Singers who came from obscurity to become international music phenom.

"I hope they talk about their incredible lives and what they went through. It's an important story," said Amy. "I remember when I was a kid, I used to listen to the radio for hours in my bedroom. I still remember the first time I heard, 'Sherry.' I thought I'm going to listen to that again. I love this music. This music makes me happy, and it always will."

Jersey Boys is playing at Straz Center on March 13-15. Tickets are available online, by calling 813.229.7827, or at the box office. Jersey Boys contains authentic, "profane Jersey language" and is recommended for mature audiences. The Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. performance will be sign language interpreted. To learn more information, visit https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/1920_Broadway_AddOns/Jersey-Boys.





