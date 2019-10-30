BWW Previews: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF HAS SPECIAL, LOCAL CONNECTION at The Straz Center For The Performing Arts

Photo by Joan Marcus



Helmed by Tony-winning director Barlett Sher, coming to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts on November 5 through 10 is Fiddler on the Roof. The musical offers a fresh take of the beloved classic tale. With familiar songs like "Tradition," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Sunrise, Sunset," the production is a heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, the perfect start to the holiday season.

Fiddler on the Roof coming to Tampa is extra special to a particular castmate as she is a Tampa native, Plant High School alumni, and past student of Patel Conservatory.

A 2018 NYU graduate majoring in vocal performance, actress Andrea Bush, returns home to perform on the Morsani Hall stage for the first time since the age of 5. Though she never imagined she'd be back to the Straz Center on a Broadway tour, she is a swing in the production, covering the roles of Tevye and Golde's eldest daughters, Tzeitel, Hodel as well as four other roles in the second year of the tour.

On her first tour, she's excited to show off her hometown to her fellow castmates and perform for family and friends.

"The cast is family. Everyone is so delightful, but I think that comes from the nature of the show itself," she said. "It's so much rooted in family, relationships, and tradition that naturally, the people who are involved in the production are just lovely, compassionate, and empathetic. We all just enjoy doing the show so much, it makes for a very wonderful work environment."

The story of Tevye, his wife, Golde, and their five daughters, is a bittersweet drama with something for everyone. The musical focuses on Tevye and his desire to find husbands for his daughters while the specter of a pogrom looms over the village.

"Tradition is my favorite song in the show just because it sets up the tone of the show, introduces the characters, and the roles in which they play. It's a classic. It's really exciting to see the energy from the audience, as soon as they hear that opening fiddler solo," said Andrea. "People identify with the familial aspect of the show. Tevia has five daughters and has such a different relationship with each of his daughters. I think people in the audience can see themselves in those relationships, especially around the holiday season when the family is often a huge part of the holiday, regardless of what holiday you are celebrating. There are happy and sad moments and moments that hit really close to home. I think audience members really enjoy watching that unfold on stage."

Featuring a talented cast, magnificent orchestra, and spectacular movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based Jerome Robbins' original staging, Fiddler on the Roof is destined to become a holiday classic for an entirely new generation.

"Our director Barlett Sher has done an amazing job at making the show contemporary and relevant, alluding more to crises going on today in the world. It's such a grounded production, rooted in humanity, and I would love the audience members to walk away thinking that they saw an element of themselves on stage that night."

Fiddler on the Roof is November 5-10 at Straz Center, 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa. To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/1920_Broadway/Fiddler-On-The-Roof.





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories