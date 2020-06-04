VIDEO: STARS FROM LES MISERABLE at Malmö Opera

Stars from Les Miserable

Malmö Opera had do close down due to Covid-19 but has since then published "The Song of the day" on their web page. It's a mix of songs from Musicals and Operas performed or will be performed at Malmö Opera. A new song is release each day at 12 CET, first at Facebook and later at their web page.

From the 3rd of June you can find Stars from Les Miserable sung by Fredrik Sjöstedt and Johan Bergman on piano.

https://www.facebook.com/malmoopera/videos/3205860792972968

You find all songs on the webpage at Malmö Opera:

https://www.malmoopera.se/dagens-sang

https://www.facebook.com/malmoopera

