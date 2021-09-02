ABBA IS BACK - ABBA Voyage Concert Experience Coming in 2022

ABBA is back with new music

Finally the wait is over for millions of fans all over the world. The new songs were released on a world wide broadcast on YouTube with a special interview as well.

Join us for a concert 40 years in the making. A concert that combines the old and new, the young and not-so-young. A concert that has brought all four of us together again.

ABBA Voyage is the long-awaited concert from one of the biggest pop acts of all time. See ABBA's avatars accompanied by a 10-piece live band, in a custom-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London

No comeback would be complete without new music. 'Voyage', the album, featuring 10 new songs will be released on 05.11.21. The first two singles from 'Voyage' are 'I Still Have Faith in You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down' - and both are available to stream right now.

'I Still Have Faith in You' : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAzEY1MfXrQ

'Don't Shut Me Down': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWGWFa3jznI

Embark on your ABBA Voyage in Spring 2022

Concert tickets will go on sale to the public at 10am (UK time) on 07.09.21. Learn more about how you can be the first to get tickets below.

For more information go to: https://abbavoyage.com/