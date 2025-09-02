The Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra Will Perform 'Mälkki & Altstaedt Interprets Salonen' in June

🎭 NEW! Sweden Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sweden & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra will mark the completion of its 2025-2026 season with a special two-night concert under the leadership of Susanna Mälkki and featuring cellist Nicolas Altstaedt, performing works by Jean Sibelius, Esa-Pekka Salonen and Sergei Prokofiev at Berwaldhallen in Stockholm.

The concerts are scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 19:00 and Friday, June 5, 2026 at 19:00, offering Stockholm audiences a blend of Nordic orchestral tradition and contemporary symphonic innovation.

According to the concert hall’s booking page, tickets are on sale now through the usual channels; patrons can purchase individual tickets for either evening.

The program will open with Sibelius’s tone poem The Oceanides, continue with Salonen’s cello concerto featuring Altstaedt, and conclude with Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 — promising an emotionally powerful and musically rich evening.

