Wilco Comes to the Fox

Wilco returns. Long celebrated for their "captivating and expeditionary" (New York Times) performances, WILCO is pleased to announce a fall North American tour, their first tour in nearly two years. Following their Solid Sound Festival and the previously announced European tour, Wilco will bring their live shows across the country, playing dual nights in Austin, TX at ACL Live at the Moody Theater and Boston's Wang Center, plus a stop at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Thursday, November 14.

Wilco is a Chicago sextet formed by singer-songwriter and guitarist Jeff Tweedy in the mid-1990s. The band's current lineup solidified in 2004 when guitarist Nels Cline and guitarist/keyboardist Patrick Sansone joined Tweedy, founding bassist John Stirratt, drummer Glenn Kotche and keyboardist Mikael Jorgensen. Wilco's brand of classic roots rock incorporates folk, pop and genre-spanning experimentalism. The band's 10-album catalog includes 2002's Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (named one of the 500 greatest albums of all time by Rolling Stone), 2005's Grammy award-winning A Ghost is Born, the Grammy-nominated Wilco (The Album) and The Whole Love and more. NPR has called Wilco "the best rock band in "America" and the band has been heralded by the Los Angeles Times as "an amazing machine whose six players seem more at one with their music than any rock group working today." The Wilco catalog includes Mermaid Avenue Volumes 1, 2 and 3, which, in collaboration with British folk singer Billy Bragg, sets original music to song lyrics by the iconic Woody Guthrie.





