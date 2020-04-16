West End Players Guild Cancels Production of BLOOMSDAY

The final production of West End Players Guild's 109th Season - Steve Dietz's Bloomsday - has been cancelled. The show, directed by Jessa Knust, had been scheduled to run April 17th through April 26th.

Read the statement below:

As our country copes with the growing threat of the Coronavirus, one of the most important steps we must take to protect ourselves and each other is the kind of "social distancing" that is impossible at a theatrical production. Our Board of Directors believes it is highly unlikely that the need for social distancing will be any less in April than it is today, and decided that the best course of action for our company and our patrons was to act now to cancel the show.

Patrons who have purchased advance tickets through Brown Paper Tickets will be issued automatic refunds. WEPG will reach out to season ticket holders in the near future with refund options.

West End Players Guild looks forward to welcoming our friends and patrons to our 100th season of "big theatre in a small space" in September.





