Wayne Salomon Joins FoxPACF Board

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation (FoxPACF) has announced that Wayne Salomon has been appointed to the Foundation Board.

Salomon served as the Chair of the Theatre Department of John Burroughs School for 25 years, where he produced over 100 productions for students in grades 7-12. A state-of-the-art black-box theatre was built in his honor, funded by his former student Golden Globe and Emmy Award Winner Jon Hamm. In 2011, he was named Art Educator of the Year by the Arts & Education Council of Greater St. Louis. As an educator he taught many students who went on to have successful careers including Emmy Nominee Ellie Kemper ("The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Tony Nominee Heather Goldenhersh, Actress Sarah Clarke ("24"), Stage Director Michael Donahue, and Playwright/Film Director Cory Finley.

Salomon has had an extensive career as a Director and Actor. He has been a member of Actors Equity since 1978, performing with The MUNY, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, The Rep Studio, The St. Louis Black Repertory Company, Theatre Project Company, Off the Cuff, The New Theatre, Theatre Factory, Arrowrock Lyceum Theatre, Little Theatre on the Square, Westport Playhouse, and Lindenwood Summerstage. His favorite roles include: Lt. Shrank in West Side Story, Vladimir, Estragon and Lucky in Waiting for Godot, and comedian Lenny Bruce in Lenny. He served as the Artistic Director for Theatre Project Company, and The Imaginary Theatre (St. Louis, MO), and Little Theatre on the Square (Sullivan, IL). His Directing Credits include: Farragut North, A Beheading in Spokane, August: Osage County, Three Tall Women, Art, Closer, A Delicate Balance, Seascape, The Lyons, The Taming of the Shrew, All Over Town, Catch 22, Hamlet, The Birthday Party, The Homecoming, Orphans, Loving Leah (World Premiere), and The Goat, or Who is Sylvia just to name a few.

"Our Foundation is thrilled to welcome Mr. Salomon to join us in our mission to encourage young people to discover and participate in live performance. His former Burroughs students praise his teaching work as being pivotal to their lives.

Mr. Salomon is an exceptionally skilled actor who graciously teaches others how to move from acting skills to the art of theatre. Under his direction the nuances of his actors' performances can create those magical, cathartic moments that thrill audiences. The acting community recognizes Wayne as truly kind-hearted as well as talented. We are so glad to have him join us because it takes teamwork to make a dream work," said Executive Director, Judith Cullen.

ABOUT Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization created in 2002 with the mission of fostering, promoting, and encouraging young people in the St. Louis region to discover and participate in the joy and wonder of live performances. The Foundation provides unique opportunities and develops educational performing arts programs focused on young artists. foxpacf.org

FoxPACF is currently taking registrations for the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition, students in grades 9-12 can register on-line at www.foxpacf.org. The finalists will compete on the Fox stage as part of a professionally produced show on Saturday,

April 4, 2020. Participants have the chance to earn over $45,000 in scholarships, awards, and cash prizes. Students win scholarships for placing First ($8,000), Second ($6,000), and Third ($4,000). Contestants who advance to the Semi-final round are eligible for various prizes and special awards, list available at www.foxpacf.org. Finalists are provided unique performance opportunities within the St. Louis area arranged by FoxPACF and by request.

Registration Deadline: Dec. 1, 2019

Register on-line: www.foxpacf.org/teen-talent-showcase.aspx

For additional information about this and other Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation events, please visit www.foxpacf.org





