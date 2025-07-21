WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! Comes to the Fabulous Fox

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fox Concerts has announced National Public Radio’s Peabody Award-winning comedy news quiz show Wait, Wait…. Don’t Tell Me! will play at the Fabulous Fox in St. Louis on Thursday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10:00 a.m.

Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, writers, listener contestants, and celebrity guests through a rollicking review of the week’s news. Contestants vie for the most coveted prize in all of public radio: a custom-recorded greeting by any of our cast members for their voicemail.

Every week, Wait, Wait…. Don’t Tell Me! records in front of a live audience, then carefully edits out all the raunchy, inappropriate, shocking, and hilarious stuff so we can broadcast something that doesn’t get NPR in trouble… well, more trouble. The only way you can find out what our panelists and guests really think about the news is to come see for yourself. And please—don’t tell NPR. Also, we’re all much more attractive than we sound.