BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Nov. 10, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Related Stories
ELF THE MUSICAL National Tour is Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in December Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL National Tour is Coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in December
The 2022 Non-Equity national tour of ELF THE MUSICAL launched November 5 in Paducah, KY, and will visit twelve U.S. cities throughout the holiday season including a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre December 20-24.
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season Photo
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) is inviting you to experience St. Louis' new holiday tradition. Ring in the season with the second annual production of Michael Wilson's adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol.
Steve Martin and Martin Short to Bring YOU WONT BELIEVE WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE TODAY! to the Photo
Steve Martin and Martin Short to Bring YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE TODAY! to the Fabulous Fox Theatre
Steve Martin and Martin Short's “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour will come to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Saturday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Is Set To Illuminate The Fabulous Fox Theatre, December 16 &am Photo
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Is Set To Illuminate The Fabulous Fox Theatre, December 16 & 17
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is set to dazzle St. Louis audiences with its acclaimed and whimsical holiday spectacular! As the nation's premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

