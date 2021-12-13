Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards; Center of Creative Arts's BILLY ELLIOT Leads Best Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for St. Louis:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kim Klick - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 31%

William Angulo - ON YOUR FEET - The Muny 24%

Heather Beal - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 17%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jenna Gove - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 45%

Cherol Thibaut - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 16%

Hali Liles - SWEAT - The Black Rep 9%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Blane Pressler - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 55%

Adam Grun - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 20%

Nancy Bell and Gaby Rodriguez - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 10%

Best Direction Of A Play

Ron Himes - SWEAT - The Black Rep 42%

Maggie Burrowa - ON YOUR FEET - The MUNY 29%

Morgan Maul-Smith - ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 21%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Ron Himes - HOME - The Black Rep 32%

Jacqueline Thompson and Gaby Rodriguez - SUFFER THE CHILDREN - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 29%

Heather Beal - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 25%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Kyle Himsworth - I REMEMBER HARLEM - The Black Rep 60%

Avatar Studios - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 40%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Shaw - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 51%

Stephanie Draper - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 14%

Joe Clapper - HOME - The Black Rep 10%

Best Musical

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 69%

THE STORY OF MY LIFE - New Line Theatre 31%

Best Performer In A Musical

Stephen Valesquez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSS - Ozark Actors Theatre 29%

Shaina Vencel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSSS - Ozark Actors Theatre 28%

Christopher Strawhun - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 11%

Best Performer In A Play

Brian McKinley - SWEAT - The Black Rep 30%

Amy Loui - SWEAT - The Black Rep 19%

Velma Austin - SWEAT - The Black Rep 19%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Amber Rose - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 45%

Jesmelia - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 45%

Tyler - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 10%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Christina Yancy - HOME - The Black Rep 33%

Brian McKinley - HOME - The Black Rep 19%

Thomasina Clarke - FANNIE LOU HAMER, SPEAK ON IT - The Black Rep 17%

Best Play

SWEAT - The Black Rep 53%

ON GOLDEN POND - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 29%

SUFFER THE CHILDREN - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 14%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

SWEAT - The Black Rep 49%

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 28%

THE STORY OF MY LIFE - New Line Theatre 23%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Britton Lynn - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 52%

George Shea - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 13%

Tim Jones - SWEAT - The Black Rep 12%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Smedley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 49%

Jon Zielke - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 19%

Michael Smedley - Always...Patsy Cline - Ozark Actors Theatre 11%

Best Streaming Play

HOME - The Black Rep 48%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Metro Theatre 21%

SUFFER THE CHILDREN - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Miki Abraham - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 28%

Chris Moore - SHREK - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 25%

Bryan Austermann - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ozark Actors Theatre 22%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kelly Howe - SWEAT - The Black Rep 22%

Blake Anthony Edwards - SWEAT - The Black Rep 21%

A.C. Smith - SWEAT - The Black Rep 19%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Christina Yancy - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 49%

Brian McKinley - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 26%

Kentrell Jamison - DO I MOVE YOU? - The Black Rep 16%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 71%

THE BUTTERFLY ROOM - COCA - Center of Creative Arts 29%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 56%

CALENDAR GIRLS - Kirkwood Theatre Guild 44%