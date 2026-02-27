NIKOLA TESLA LIGHT IT UP Original Rock Opera Will Debut in St. Louis

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nikola Tesla was one of the greatest visionaries in human history, a creative genius who shaped the electrical age, powered the modern world, and imagined a future far beyond his time.

Nikola Tesla "Light It Up" - An Original Rock Opera is a high-impact, contemporary rock opera production that brings the life of Nikola Tesla to the stage through a driving rock score and cinematic storytelling.

The world premiere performance will take place on June 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Delmar Hall in the Delmar Loop neighborhood of St. Louis.

Featuring 13 original songs performed by a full live rock band, the production journeys through the defining chapters of Tesla's life- inventions, innovation, obsession, and ultimate legacy. The stage production is highlighted with nonstop, multimedia videos that will draw the audience in and provide an immersive experience.

Songs such as I Am The Original Wizard of OZ, Dinner at Delmonico's, Colorado Cosmic Cowboy, Wardenclyffe, Presence, Peace, and the anthemic Light It Up blend historical moments with emotional depth, presenting Tesla not only as a towering intellect but as a deeply human figure ahead of his time.

Bold, immersive, and accessible to audiences across cultures, Nikola Tesla "Light It Up" is a globally scalable rock opera that fuses musical live concert energy and timeless relevance-created to captivate, inspire, entertain, and ignite audiences around the world.

Nikola Tesla "Light It Up" is created and produced by St. Louisans Mark Rodgers and John Rodgers.

St. Louis' Premier Tribute Powerhouse Ignites the World Premiere of Tesla's Electrifying Rock Opera

The Jason Nelson Band stands among St. Louis' most respected and in-demand live performance groups, celebrated for commanding stage presence, powerhouse vocals, and electrifying musicianship. Renowned for their top-tier tribute productions honoring Queen, Sting, and Talking Heads, the band has earned a reputation for musical precision, dynamic energy, and unforgettable live entertainment.

For the World Premiere of Nikola Tesla "Light It Up" - An Original Rock Opera at Delmar Hall on June 20, 2026, the band expands into a powerhouse eight-member ensemble, uniting exceptional St. Louis musicians to bring the sweeping theatrical score to life. Blending driving rock intensity with orchestral textures and cinematic storytelling, the performance features:

Jason Nelson - Lead Vocals

Alonzo Jamison - Drums

Rich Mendoza - Bass

Steve Johnston - Guitar

Charlie Brown - Keyboards

Stacey Rios - Cello & Vocals

Mark Hochberg - Violin