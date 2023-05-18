The New Jewish Theatre Opens Up Conversation with GLORIA: A LIFE Production

In a unique and interactive take, Act II of this play is a “talking circle.” After telling Gloria's story in Act I, the actors will begin a discussion.

The New Jewish Theatre welcomes special guests for Gloria: A Life at the Wool Studio Theatre June 1 through June 18, 2023. Written by acclaimed playwright Emily Mann, with guidance and participation from Gloria Steinem herself, Gloria: A Life explores the iconic feminist's legacy.

In a unique and interactive take, Act II of this play is a "talking circle." After telling Gloria's story in Act I, the actors will begin a discussion. At many performances, a local "Guest Responder" will launch the talking circle by sharing their own story of breaking barriers or simply responding to the play. This gives an opportunity for the audience to learn from each other, as, according to Gloria this "is the way we discover we're not crazy and we're not alone." The New Jewish Theatre is excited to announce some of the pioneering women who will be guest responders for their performances.

June 3, 2023 at 4pm - Hon. Stacey Newman, Former Missouri House Representative

June 10, 2023 at 4pm - Ellen Futterman, Editor of the St. Louis Jewish Light

June 18, 2023 at 2pm - Fannie Belle Lebby, Director, Actor and Storyteller

Former Missouri House Representative and gun violence prevention advocate Stacey Newman served nine years in the Missouri State House before retiring in 2018, representing a St. Louis County district in Clayton, University City and Richmond Heights. She is the director and founder of the statewide Progress Women (founded in 2011) focusing on issues of justice and equality through a feminist lens.

The editor of the St. Louis Jewish Light, Ellen Futterman, has been a journalist at many media companies including the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner, the Belleville News-Democrat, and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Her repertoire of coverage has included hard news, education, features, investigative projects, profiles, sports, entertainment, fashion, interiors, business, travel and movies. She has won numerous major local and national awards for reporting on "Women Who Kill" and a four-part series about teenage pregnancy, "Children Having Children."

Fannie Belle Lebby is a director, actor, storyteller and community arts educator with a Master's Degree in Theatre/Cinema from Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. Since completing her education Lebby has embarked on a journey to "spread joy" by providing quality entertainment that is thought-provoking and educational. She is a professional actress and avid storyteller. Currently, she serves as Artistic Director of A Call to Conscience Theater Collective where she uses the arts to address social justice issues. Her directing work there has included I've Been to the Mountaintop, Unsung Voices of Black St. Louis, A Black Woman Speaks and recently #Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence. Lebby is a 2005 graduate of the Community Arts Training Program and a 2014 recipient of the Regional Arts Commission Artist Fellowship.

Currently, the New Jewish Theatre has ten "guest responders" at nine different performances, including the J CEO and President Lynn Wittels, NCJW CEO Ellen Alper, NCJW Board President Nancy Litz and more. You can find the full list of guest responders and how they have 'opened up the conversation' at jccstl.com/njt-gloria-a-life.

Don't miss Gloria: A Life at the J's Wool Studio Theatre, running June 1 through June 18, 2023. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4 and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Individual tickets are $27- $58. Tickets are available by phone at 314.442.3283 or online at Click Here.




Recommended For You