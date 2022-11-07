Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Steve Martin and Martin Short to Bring YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE TODAY! to the Fabulous Fox Theatre

This is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Steve Martin and Martin Short's "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" tour will come to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Saturday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. online at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-111.

Steve Martin and Martin Short's "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other.

Martin and Short's chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film "Three Amigos." These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled "A Very Stupid Conversation."




CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Is Set To Illuminate The Fabulous Fox Theatre, December 16 &am Photo
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Is Set To Illuminate The Fabulous Fox Theatre, December 16 & 17
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is set to dazzle St. Louis audiences with its acclaimed and whimsical holiday spectacular! As the nation's premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.
Award-Winning Local Air Force Band Announces Annual Holiday Concert Photo
Award-Winning Local Air Force Band Announces Annual Holiday Concert
The US Air Force Band of Mid-America will present its annual “Spirit of the Season” holiday concert at the Touhill Performing Arts Center’s Anheuser-Busch Performance Hall (1 University Blvd, St Louis, MO) on Friday, December 2nd at 7:00pm.
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEERTM: THE MUSICAL Comes To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, December Photo
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEERTM: THE MUSICAL Comes To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, December 11
Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical returns this fall to entertain families at theatres across North America.
Student Blog: A Tech Week at Lindenwood University Photo
Student Blog: A Tech Week at Lindenwood University
As theatre students, we all know what the organized chaos of tech week is like, organizing backstage, getting the perfect timing on set changes, full dress rehearsals, and more. The main stage production at Lindenwood University this fall was On The Razzle by Tom Stoppard, which I was a part of the deck crew for.

