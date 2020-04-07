St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announce Virtual Celebrations for 2019-2020 Season

In partnership with The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation, the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards announced today the shift from in-person celebrations to virtual for their 2019-2020 season.

The new date for this year's medallion ceremony, also known as the nomination ceremony, will be April 28, 2020 with the awards ceremony slated for May 24, 2020. Both streamed live online at no charge, these virtual celebrations will honor each of the 42 participating schools in the 2019-2020 season, including the schools who were unable to produce their productions due to the unprecedented circumstances associated with COVID-19.

Exact times and streaming information will be released at a later date. The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards are proudly sponsored by Carol B. Loeb. KTVI FOX2 and KPLR 11 are the proud media sponsors of the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards. For more information about the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards and this year's virtual celebrations, please visit slhsmta.org.





