Run Extended for the Third Time: JUST ONE LOOK at Midnight Company at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

Run Extended: Howe Continues to Thrill Audiences with Linda Ronstadt's Songs

Apr. 15, 2023  

Run Extended for the Third Time: JUST ONE LOOK at Midnight Company at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge Due to audience demand, The Midnight Company has added additional shows of JUST ONE LOOK, starring Kelly Howe as Linda Ronstadt. Howe continues to thrill audiences with her vocal performance singing Ronstadt's songbook.

Tickets are now on sale for two additonal shows on Wednesday May 10th and May 31st at 7:30 pm.

Critics have called Howe's vocals "soaring" and "phenomenal." The show as been called "dazzling" and "astounding."

The Midnight Company performs JUST ONE LOOK at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge at 364 Boyle in St. Louis, Missouri.




Previews: THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY At Midnight Company At The Kranzberg Blackbox TheaterPreviews: THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY At Midnight Company At The Kranzberg Blackbox Theater
April 7, 2023

The Midnight Company will present the THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY, by Celeste Lecesne from May 4-20 at The Kranzberg Black Box Theatre. Joe Hanrahan, Midnight’s Artistic Director, will play all the roles in this show including a detective, as well as the other characters, in a small New Jersey town as he unravels the story of Leonard Pelkey, a tenaciously optimistic and flamboyant fourteen-year-old boy who goes missing.  A luminous force of nature whose magic is only truly felt once he is gone, Leonard becomes an unexpected inspiration as the town’s citizens question how they live, who they love, and what they leave behind.
Review: VIOLET at The Kranzberg BlackboxReview: VIOLET at The Kranzberg Blackbox
April 7, 2023

While the source material is subpar, director Bekah Harbison uses simple staging with minimal set pieces to focus the audience on the relationships between the characters. Through her collaboration with her actors, she extracts committed and emotional performances out of each member of the cast. Her blocking, coupled with Mary Fedak’s choreography, uses every inch of the floor (stage) in the theater adding to the intimacy of her vision. There are moments when the entire company fills the full performance space, and it almost seems uncomfortably cramped. There may have been an opportunity to edit and think through the limitations of the space and the number of chorus members used in some of the larger numbers.
Review: SKELETON CREW at The Black Rep At Berges Theatre At COCAReview: SKELETON CREW at The Black Rep At Berges Theatre At COCA
April 1, 2023

Director Geovonday Jones vision and collaboration with his actors and technical crew deliver a superb production of SKELETON CREW. In addition to the exceptionally directed performances by the actors, Jones empowers his technical teams and allows their creativity to raise the production value to the highest standard. Lamar Harris’ sound design is nuanced, detailed and spectacular. The sound effects (the punching of the time clock, the ambient factory noise when the breakroom door opens, the rattle of the employee lockers) adds to the intimacy and shrinks the theatre, placing the audience directly in the breakroom. The breakroom set and three-dimensional factory projection effects once again illustrate why Margery and Peter Spack are among the best scenic and video designers working in St. Louis Theatre. Their set detail provides a conscious palate for Coda Boyce’s purposeful prop choices. Jayson Lawshee’s lighting design, Marisa Perry’s costume design and the work of the technical staff Christian Kitchens, Kristen Gray and De’Janna Hand all add to the exceptional quality of this production.
Feature: STAGES ST. LOUIS At Ross Family Theater In The Kirkwood Performing Arts CenterFeature: STAGES ST. LOUIS At Ross Family Theater In The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
March 28, 2023

STAGES St. Louis has announced the creative team behind their 2023 Season at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The 2023 Season includes Elton John & Tim Rice’s AIDA; the hilarious farce meets murder-mystery, CLUE; and the Grand Finale of the season, the rock ‘n roll musical smash, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET.
Review: THE BIRTHDAY PARTY at Kranzberg Black Box TheaterReview: THE BIRTHDAY PARTY at Kranzberg Black Box Theater
March 19, 2023

Albion’s extraordinary production of Pinter’s work is grounded in Suki Peter’s sharp direction, brisk pacing and her collaboration with her actors. The performances she elicits from each of the cast members are balanced perfection. Her use of the space within Brad Slavik’s smartly appointed period set design conveys the confined intimacy one would feel in an overcrowded small rundown boarding house. Marjorie Williamson’s graphic & scenic design, Gwynneth Rausch’s props and Tracy Newcomb’s superb costume design all perfectly transport the audience back into the late 1950s.
