Run Extended for the Third Time: JUST ONE LOOK at Midnight Company at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

Due to audience demand, The Midnight Company has added additional shows of JUST ONE LOOK, starring Kelly Howe as Linda Ronstadt. Howe continues to thrill audiences with her vocal performance singing Ronstadt's songbook.

Tickets are now on sale for two additonal shows on Wednesday May 10th and May 31st at 7:30 pm.

Critics have called Howe's vocals "soaring" and "phenomenal." The show as been called "dazzling" and "astounding."

The Midnight Company performs JUST ONE LOOK at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge at 364 Boyle in St. Louis, Missouri.