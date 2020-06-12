Opera Theatre of Saint Louis Will Present HARVEY MILK in 2021

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis has announced a production of Harvey Milk! The production is coming in 2021, and exact dates have yet to be announced.

"This project is made possible in part thanks to the generosity of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Whitaker Foundation, and the NEA," the company said in a message on Twitter, announcing the production.

More details will become available in the coming weeks.

