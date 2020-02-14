Muny's Kwofe Coleman Receives 40 Under 40 Award From St. Louis Business Journal

Last night, during a celebratory awards dinner at The Chase Park Plaza, The Muny's Managing Director, Kwofe Coleman, was inducted into the 2020 St. Louis Business Journals' 40 Under 40. An exclusive class, inductees are considered to be movers and shakers both in business and in the community.

"We are incredibly proud of Kwofe and his unwavering commitment to not only The Muny, but also this community," said Muny President and CEO, Denny Reagan. "Through a career spanning over two decades, he has excelled in numerous positions in the institution and continues to embody the intelligence and empathy that make him a fitting member of this 40 under 40 class."

"Being recognized alongside these 39 individuals is nothing short of an honor," said Coleman. "I am immensely grateful for the professional opportunities that have allowed me to earn this recognition and eager to continue serving my colleagues and community."

This upcoming Muny season will mark Coleman's 22nd year with the outdoor theatre. Among his duties as Managing Director, he oversees the organizational, financial and business affairs of The Muny, while embracing and articulating the artistic and institutional vision. This includes the development of annual budgets, determining income and expense assumptions and overseeing those revenue and expenditures. In this role, he also develops new and expanded income streams while creating strategic initiatives to expand The Muny's community engagement, educational and outreach efforts.

The 2020 season schedule is: Chicago (June 15 - 21), Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins (June 24 - July 2), Sweeney Todd (July 6 - 12), Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 14 - 20), The Sound of Music (July 23 - 29), On Your Feet! (August 1 - 7) and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 10 - 16).



World Wide Technology (WWT) became the first overall season sponsor in the history of The Muny in 2014. They are committed to continuing in this role with their leadership gift as The Muny's 2020 Season Presenting Sponsor.



New subscriptions go on sale March 9, 2020 with single tickets becoming available May 11, 2020. For dates and information regarding Student Rush and Muny Young Friends, please click here.



Muny gift cards for the 102nd season are available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.



For updates and information regarding The Muny's Second Century Capital Campaign, please click here.





