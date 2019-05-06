Lenny Kravitz Comes to the Fox

Extending a monumental two-year world tour, Lenny Kravitz returns to the road in North America on August 21st. He announces a month-long run across the continent, beginning in Vienna, VA at Wolf Trap, trekking through major markets coast-to-coast, that includes a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Tuesday, September 10 at 8 p.m. Along the way, he will take the stage at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York on August 27.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 10 at 10 am local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 7 at 10 am local time through Thursday, May 9 at 10 pm local time. For more information, check out his official site. The full itinerary can be found below.

Kravitz continues touring in support of his critically acclaimed 2018 album, Raise Vibration [BMG]. Around the world playing stadiums and arenas, the jaunt has attracted fervent critical applause.

Known for undeniable, energetic gigs, this North American run promises to uphold his live legacy yet again. Lenny Kravitz elevates the union of rock 'n' roll, funk, blues, and soul once again on his eleventh full-length album, Raise Vibration. Receptive to youthful inspiration, but enlightened by three decades of wisdom, it represents a powerful creative rebirth and a bold, bright, and brilliant body of work befitting of his legacy and boundless spirit.





