Eric Pugh Named Director Of Marketing At The Muny

Eric Pugh has been named The Muny's new Director of Marketing, effective January 1, 2022. He will lead all marketing and communications for the theatre's artistic and institutional programming and branding.

"I am honored to have been chosen to lead the marketing efforts for one of the country's greatest assets, and distinguished theatres," said Muny Director of Marketing, Eric Pugh. "I am looking forward to becoming reacquainted with St. Louis, and I am so proud to call it home, once again. The Muny has a very bright future, and I am excited to be a part of what lies ahead."



"We're excited and grateful to add Eric to our team," said Muny President and CEO, Kwofe Coleman. "Eric has a record of success both in the St. Louis market and on a national scale. His breadth of experience is going to be invaluable as we evolve our marketing efforts, deepen our connections and broaden our profile. I'm personally thrilled to welcome Eric to The Muny."

Eric Pugh joins The Muny, after most recently serving as the Director of Sales, Marketing, and Strategic Development at the Historic Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA. Pugh's successes have included increasing ticket revenue at the Fulton by over $2.3 Million or 70% during his tenure, which also includes an increase in subscriptions of nearly 4,000 or 60%. He has held similar positions, with comparable results at Cleveland Play House, STAGES St. Louis, Florida Studio Theatre, and the Carousel. An avid musical theatre fan, he feels blessed to be doing what he loves. When not at work, he can be found at a local theatre, or in New York, checking out the latest productions.