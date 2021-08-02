Entries Now Open For THE 12TH ANNUAL ST. LOUIS TEEN TALENT COMPETITION

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation has announced that registration is now open for the 12th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition for high school students in the bi-state St. Louis Metropolitan area. There are no fees to participate or register. This year the Preliminary Round and Semi-final Round of the competition will be back live on stage at various theatres in the St. Louis area.

Students will be vying for scholarships, special awards, prizes, and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in the Finals on the Fabulous Fox Theatre stage. This event showcases the most talented teens in our region who excel in the performing arts.

Contestants must be enrolled in the 9th, 10th, 11th or 12th grade in the 2021-2022 school year at a high school/home school within a 50-mile radius from the St. Louis Gateway Arch.

Acts may be a solo or up to six students performing as a group.

Performing arts categories include vocalists, dancers, instrumentalists, and specialty acts.

Acts may perform original or published material.

High school students can respond to the "Call for Entries" and register on-line at www.foxpacf.org.

Judges for the Preliminary and Semi-final rounds are arts professionals from the St. Louis region who are asked to give each act constructive, verbal feedback following each performance. The Finalists will compete on the Fabulous Fox stage.

Finalists in previous years have included classical and pop singers, a whistler, pianists, a harpist, ukulele artists, dancers, circus artists, bands, and baton twirlers. Past Finalists have performed on tour with Hamilton, on NBC's The Voice, American Idol, in The Muny, at the Sheldon Concert Hall, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, at Gateway Grizzlies Stadium, St. Louis Cardinals baseball games, and other area festivals.

Students placing First, Second and Third will win college scholarships. Contestants who advance to the Semi-final Round will be eligible for special awards, cash prizes, and scholarships. All participants are eligible for restricted scholarships from select colleges and universities. Finalists will also be provided unique performance opportunities within the St. Louis area arranged by FPACF and by request. A complete list of prizes and opportunities is available at www.foxpacf.org.

Call for Entries NOW OPEN

12th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition

DEADLINE: Nov. 1, 2021

Register on-line: https://www.foxpacf.org/programs/teen-talent-competition/