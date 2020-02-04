Classic 107.3 Will Present New Episode In The MUSICAL ANCESTRIES Program For Children

Classic 107.3, "The Voice for the Arts in St. Louis," announced the premiere of a new episode in their program for school-aged children called "Musical Ancestries," made possible by a grant from the PNC Foundation through PNC Arts Alive, a multi-year initiative dedicated to supporting visual and performing arts.

The episode, "The Caribbean," debuts at 10 a.m. Feb. 15, following "Classics 4 Kids," the station's weekly show that introduces children to great works of classical music. "Musical Ancestries" is designed to teach school-aged children about world music. This episode of the program focuses on the music, culture, instruments and storytelling traditions of the countries of Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad/Tobago and the Bahamas. The episode will be re-broadcast at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16, and at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21.

"We are grateful to the PNC Foundation for its support of this program," said CEO and General Manager John Nasukaluk Clare. "We're very pleased at the response to our first episode of 'Musical Ancestries' and excited that teachers, as well as our school-aged listeners and their siblings and parents, can utilize the extensive program materials whenever it is most convenient for them."

"PNC recognizes that access to quality arts experiences enriches lives and builds stronger and more vibrant communities," said Michael Scully, PNC regional president for St. Louis. "Programs like 'Musical Ancestries' introduce and help make the arts accessible to new audiences and future musical talent."

In addition to the initial and subsequent radio broadcasts Feb.15, 16, and 21, students and families will be able to access program information on Classic 107.3's website through a Prezi presentation that incorporates visual images, maps, audio clips, text and craft activities in a user-friendly and engaging way. Students can follow along with the broadcasts as they use the online materials, or access the "Musical Ancestries" information at any time. Four "Musical Ancestries" programs are planned for the 2019-2020 school year, with the next broadcast focused on Central America.

About PNC Foundation

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group (www.pnc.com), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through Grow Up Great, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a bilingual $500 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.

About Classic 107.3

The station operates on analog radio at 107.3 FM and on hybrid digital radio at KNOU 96.3 HD2. In addition to classical compositions, Classic 107.3 plays chamber, choral, symphonic, jazz and blues music; opera; and Broadway show tunes. The station features local programming including the "Slatkin Shuffle", hosted by conductor Leonard Slatkin, and "Re-Choired Listening" with Phillip Barnes; interviews with area arts and cultural organizations; and renowned performances from the San Francisco Opera, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and the Chicago Symphony, among others. Nationally syndicated programs such as "Concierto" and "Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin" also air on the station. Popular on-air hosts include Jim Doyle, Kathy Lawton Brown, Tom Sudholt and Julie Schuster. More information, as well as live streaming, archived interviews, and podcasts can be found at www.classic1073.org.





