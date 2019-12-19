Chamber Music Society of St. Louis Presents SPECIAL BLEND At The Sheldon

Chamber Music Society of St. Louis

Presents SPECIAL BLEND, January 20-21

7:30pm at The Sheldon 3648 Washington Blvd, Grand Center.

A collaboration between St Louis Classical Guitar and Chamber Music Society of St Louis with guest artist - Guitarist Mak Grgic and CMSSL strings.

F. Da Milano- Selection of Fantasias and Ricercars

Mozart- Rondo Alla Turca

Rodrigo- Tres Piezas Espagnolas

M. Tadic- Three Balkan Dances

Gnattali- Sonata for Guitar and Cello

Tchaikovsky- Melodie for Guitar and Violin

Faure- Pavane (guitar with string ensemble)

Vivaldi- Concerto for Guitar and Strings in D Major

Boccherini- Guitar Quintet No.4 in D Major "Fandango"

ARTISTS

Jessica Cheng

Angie Smart

Bjorn Ranheim

David DeRiso

Mak Grgic

Chris Tantillo

Chamber Music Society of St. Louis Mission:

To present chamber music of the highest quality, support educational activities that encourage more students and adults to appreciate the art form, and nurture exceptional emerging chamber music performers and ensembles.

