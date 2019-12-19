Chamber Music Society of St. Louis Presents SPECIAL BLEND At The Sheldon
Chamber Music Society of St. Louis
Presents SPECIAL BLEND, January 20-21
7:30pm at The Sheldon 3648 Washington Blvd, Grand Center.
A collaboration between St Louis Classical Guitar and Chamber Music Society of St Louis with guest artist - Guitarist Mak Grgic and CMSSL strings.
Information:
F. Da Milano- Selection of Fantasias and Ricercars
Mozart- Rondo Alla Turca
Rodrigo- Tres Piezas Espagnolas
M. Tadic- Three Balkan Dances
Gnattali- Sonata for Guitar and Cello
Tchaikovsky- Melodie for Guitar and Violin
Faure- Pavane (guitar with string ensemble)
Vivaldi- Concerto for Guitar and Strings in D Major
Boccherini- Guitar Quintet No.4 in D Major "Fandango"
ARTISTS
Jessica Cheng
Angie Smart
Bjorn Ranheim
David DeRiso
Mak Grgic
Chris Tantillo
Chamber Music Society of St. Louis Mission:
To present chamber music of the highest quality, support educational activities that encourage more students and adults to appreciate the art form, and nurture exceptional emerging chamber music performers and ensembles.