CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Is Set To Illuminate The Fabulous Fox Theatre, December 16 & 17

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is set to dazzle St. Louis audiences with its acclaimed and whimsical holiday spectacular! As the nation's premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. Tickets are now on sale for four unforgettable performances in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Broadway World exclaims, "Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid."

Featuring an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more, the Dayton Daily News proclaims, "A new set of eyes should be added to my Christmas list...there's no way the stunts I witnessed onstage actually happened as most of them aren't humanly possible."

Imaginative and fun for the whole family, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an original music score including new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck the Halls," "Winter Wonderland," and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will play for four performances December 16 & 17. Show times are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced with tickets starting at $25. Tickets are available by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or MetroTix.com. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting 314-535-2900. CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series

For more information, visit: www.cirquedreams.com

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced shows for Broadway, theatre tours, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines and venues worldwide. Since 1993 over 50 million people have experienced a Cirque Dreams show garnering critical acclaim from USA Today, Associated Press, the New York Times and Today Show. Cirque Dreams is critically acclaimed for imagining, creating and producing whimsical theatrical spectacles of a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze will tour the United States in over 40 cities in 2022.

Cirque Dreams is a Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Company. For more information, visit https://cirquedreams.com/.