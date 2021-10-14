Broadway Theatre in Cape Girardeau at Risk of Being Torn Down After Suffering Fire Damage

The Broadway Theatre in Cape Girardeau is at risk of being torn down after a fire damaged the building earlier this year, KRCU reports. The theatre has been given 90 days to get up to code or be demolished by the City.

According to Southeast historic preservation program coordinator Steven Hoffman, the fire damage is concentrated in the theater's front lobby and the offices above it. The center auditorium is in "pretty good" shape and still includes original light fixtures, historic fabric and decorative plaster. The rough estimate for the cost of fixing the front facade and the roof is between $150,000 and $200,000.

Hoffman believes that the City will continue to extend the 90-day deadline as long as progress is being made to repair the theater.

Read the original story on KRCU.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise money toward the necessary repairs.

Cape Broadway Theatre was built in 1921 and was immediately established as the region's premier theatre. In addition to hosting national touring theatre companies, the space was an integral part of the community; hosting multiple community events from cooking contests to carnivals.

According to the GoFundMe page, upon completion, this revitalized, historic building will provide a mixed venue theatre offering space for theatre productions, small concerts, e-sports competitions, comedians, business meetings, conferences, movies, and other events. The adjoining spaces will house a variety of collaborative small businesses; including shops, the potential for an eatery with rooftop dining, and the oft coveted - functional, downtown office space.

Learn more and donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/cape-broadway-theatre-project.