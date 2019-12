Due to unforeseen circumstances and after careful consideration, the producers of DISNEY DANCE UPON A DREAM have decided to postpone its planned spring 2020 tour.

In order to provide the most magical experience for ticket buyers, they are seeking to reschedule in spring 2021.

Full refunds will be issued automatically for credit card orders placed through MetroTix and the Fabulous Fox Theatre Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You