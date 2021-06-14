FANZONE IBIZA: New Open-Air Venue Launches In Ibiza

Experience the excitement of EURO 2020 at FANZONE Ibiza. For the first time ever there is a dedicated fan zone in the heart of Ibiza city. A place to watch the Euro 2020 championship finals, eat, drink, cheer and celebrate together in the open air.

The epic NUI event space (ex B12) in the Ibiza Art District has transformed into the ultimate Open Air fan experience! Expect the biggest screen, guest DJ sets, great food and electric atmospheres while surrounded by your nearest and dearest from all over Europe.

FanZone Ibiza is all about you, the fans. as you experience all the games live on our GIANT screens under full camouflage netting so you remain cool throughout.

All games will be shown live on their GIANT screen. Some of the showcase games will be ticketed but all ticketed games will include entrance and all inclusive food.

Website & Tickets: http://www.fanzone-ibiza.com

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/327012052335792

FANZONE IBIZA is a collective concept from Game Over, Nomad Drinks & Crisp Catering aimed at igniting the events and cultural entertainment space in Ibiza this coming summer.

Having over 30 years of collective experience on the island in both live events, high end catering and bars we have joined forces to breathe new life into the Ibiza event space this summer by combining our already successful event concepts and experiences into new and exciting venues and creative spaces. We are blending our offerings of music and food and bar experience together in the most creative settings this summer. Bringing the magic of our social dining experiences to some of the island's most revered locations.

Game Over are the award winning team behind some of the islands most successful event brands and concepts over the past 20 years. Having been the driving force behind Carl Cox at Space for 15 years they have gone on to curate a number of events from One Night Stand, Pure Carl Cox, Wildchild and many more while executing brand activations and operations for many of the islands leading clubs and promoters.

CRISP Catering Ibiza is renowned for delivering sensational food cooked over fire with impeccable service and exceptional design. Executed with style, creative flair and above all else, the utmost attention to detail.