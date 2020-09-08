Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Audra McDonald Postpones Recital at Teatro Real to 2021

Article Pixel

The performer was forced to reschedule the concert due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

Sep. 8, 2020  

Audra McDonald Postpones Recital at Teatro Real to 2021

Audra McDonald has postponed her recital at the Teatro Real de Madrid in Spain, OperaWire reports.

The performer was forced to reschedule the concert due to current COVID-19 restrictions. The concert was set to be performed on September 13, as an homage to the music of Broadway.

There are plans to reschedule the concert for 2021, but no date has been announced.

Read more on OperaWire.



Related Articles View More Spain Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Shadow Theatre Suspends 29th Season
  • Lena Hall Announces OBSESSED: PRINCE Live Streaming Concert 9/23
  • Edmonton's Garneau Theatre Utilizes Marquee In Exchange for Donations
  • Lacombe Performing Arts Centre Seeks 20 Children For Upcoming Production