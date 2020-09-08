Audra McDonald Postpones Recital at Teatro Real to 2021
Audra McDonald has postponed her recital at the Teatro Real de Madrid in Spain, OperaWire reports.
The performer was forced to reschedule the concert due to current COVID-19 restrictions. The concert was set to be performed on September 13, as an homage to the music of Broadway.
There are plans to reschedule the concert for 2021, but no date has been announced.
